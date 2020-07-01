Tweet-based article

$1,132,203,492 in Bitcoin Wired by Crypto Whales Over Past Few Days, In Just Two Transactions

One more gargantuan transaction has been conducted, carrying approx $200 mln in BTC after $900 mln in Bitcoin was moved a few days earlier, totalling $1,132,203,492

Over the past few days, whales have moved a total of 122,857 BTC ($1.2 bln), splitting them in two transactions – 101,857 BTC ($900 mln) on June 26 and 21,800 BTC ($200 mln) on June 30.

The total amount is $1,132,203,492 at the Bitfinex exchange rate (123,657 BTC).

Image via Blockchain.com

After the first transaction, carrying approximately $900 mln in Bitcoin, the anonymous receiver sent this mammoth-sized amount of money further on, leaving their balance almost empty – with merely 0.00215416 BTC on it.

Image via Blockchain.com

As did the second wallet, which received 21,800 BTC – with 0.00002026 BTC now remaining on its balance.

The fee paid for the first transfer was a mere $0.48 and it took 672 confirmations.

As for the second transaction, the cost was $1.57 and it took 208 confirmations.

Both fees are nothing compared to what any bank would have charged for moving a similar amount of cash.

