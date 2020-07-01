Tweet-based article

$1,132,203,492 in Bitcoin Wired by Crypto Whales Over Past Few Days, In Just Two Transactions

News
Wed, 07/01/2020 - 13:33
Yuri Molchan
One more gargantuan transaction has been conducted, carrying approx $200 mln in BTC after $900 mln in Bitcoin was moved a few days earlier, totalling $1,132,203,492
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Over the past few days, whales have moved a total of 122,857 BTC ($1.2 bln), splitting them in two transactions – 101,857 BTC ($900 mln) on June 26 and 21,800 BTC ($200 mln) on June 30.

The total amount is $1,132,203,492 at the Bitfinex exchange rate (123,657 BTC).

Image via Blockchain.com

After the first transaction, carrying approximately $900 mln in Bitcoin, the anonymous receiver sent this mammoth-sized amount of money further on, leaving their balance almost empty – with merely 0.00215416 BTC on it.

Image via Blockchain.com

As did the second wallet, which received 21,800 BTC – with 0.00002026 BTC now remaining on its balance.

Related
Bitcoin Whales Transfer 241,175 BTC in One Hour

The fee paid for the first transfer was a mere $0.48 and it took 672 confirmations.

As for the second transaction, the cost was $1.57 and it took 208 confirmations.

Both fees are nothing compared to what any bank would have charged for moving a similar amount of cash.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 minute ago

Litecoin Creator Charlie Lee Explains How Craig Wright Can Prove That He's Real Satoshi Nakamoto
Alex Dovbnya
News
3 hours ago

If Ripple Is Successful, That Doesn’t Mean XRP Has to Be Too: Anthony Pompliano
Yuri Molchan
News
6 hours ago

NEO Founder Calls USDT Disruptor of USD Hegemony and Perfect Mechanism for Cross-Border Payments
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies