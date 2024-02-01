Advertisement
Bitcoin ETF Effect Finally Here: $200 Million in Four Days of Consecutive Inflows

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin ETF saw inflows for four consecutive days
Thu, 1/02/2024 - 12:55
Bitcoin ETF Effect Finally Here: $200 Million in Four Days of Consecutive Inflows
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As data from SoSoValue indicates, the Bitcoin spot ETF on Jan. 31 marked a massive net inflow of $197 million into Bitcoin spot ETFs, extending a streak to four consecutive days of net inflows. 

This surge is contrasted by Grayscale's GBTC experiencing a net outflow of $187 million, while other ETFs, excluding Grayscale, witnessed a combined net inflow of $384 million. Notably, the Fidelity ETF FBTC had a remarkable single-day net inflow of around $232 million.

The concentrated influx of funds into Bitcoin ETFs, especially those designed to track the spot price of Bitcoin rather than futures, signifies growing investor confidence in the digital asset as a long-term investment. This shift could be a precursor to the broader acceptance and integration of Bitcoin into traditional investment portfolios, potentially leading to increased price stability and a reduction in volatility over the long term.

BTCUSD
BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

The impact on Bitcoin’s price due to these substantial ETF inflows is multifold. In the short term, the increased demand from institutional investors purchasing ETFs can lead to a bullish scenario for Bitcoin's price. Looking at the Bitcoin chart, the price has been testing a crucial support level around $39,728 which, if held, could become a foundation for future growth.

JPMorgan: Bitcoin ETF Hype Cooling

In terms of resistance, Bitcoin faces immediate hurdles near the $42,286 level which, if surpassed, could clear the path toward the $44,000 range. A move beyond this could reinforce bullish sentiment, potentially driving prices up to test the $48,000 resistance zone.

The accessibility of the Bitcoin ETF could usher in a new era of growth for Bitcoin, with the potential for the leading cryptocurrency to solidify its standing as a "digital gold" within the institutional investment community.

The current landscape suggests a scenario where, if the support level holds strong, the influx from ETFs could contribute to a sustained upward trajectory for Bitcoin’s price in the foreseeable future.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

