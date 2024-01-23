Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Keeps Crashing as Grayscale Deposits $588 Million to Coinbase

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Grayscale continues to transfer substantial amounts of Bitcoin to Coinbase Prime
Tue, 23/01/2024 - 17:59
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
Grayscale Investments has made a significant move by depositing an additional 15,222 Bitcoins (BTC), valued at approximately $588.5 million, to Coinbase Prime. 

This latest transaction forms part of a larger trend, with Grayscale having transferred a total of 79,213 BTC (worth around $3.27 billion) to Coinbase Prime since the passage of the Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). 

XRP to Crash to Virtual Zero Against Bitcoin, Predicts Max Keiser

Currently, Grayscale's total Bitcoin holdings stand at a staggering 535,755 BTC, amounting to about $20.68 billion, according to data from Arkham.

More volatility?

Amid these significant fund movements, Fidelity Executive Director Jurrien Timmer has weighed in, predicting ongoing volatility in the Bitcoin market. 

Timmer opined that the recent approval of Bitcoin ETFs, while a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency's mainstream acceptance, also introduces heightened volatility. 

Earlier today, the Bitcoin price crashed below the $39,000 level. 

Optimism remains among some analysts

Despite the current market turbulence, some analysts remain optimistic about Bitcoin's future. Prominent crypto figure Mike Novogratz recently shared bullish predictions for for Bitcoin in 2024. 

Contradicting the bearish stance of some market watchers, Novogratz predicts a surge in Bitcoin's value later this year. 

He believes that investors are likely to reinvest in other ETFs, particularly BTCO, thus potentially driving up Bitcoin's price. 

Novogratz stressed the accessibility of these ETFs to a broader range of investors, including boomers. 

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

