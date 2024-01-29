JPMorgan: Bitcoin ETF Hype Cooling

Advertisement

JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington has highlighted a potential decline in the initial excitement over Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), predicting a shift toward a "more normalized flow environment."

After a four-day streak of redemptions, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net sales of roughly $15 million on Jan. 26. This reversal might signal a changing investor attitude toward these new financial products.

Since their launch, Bitcoin prices have dropped by about 9% but have since stabilized around $42,000 as the new trading week begins.

JPMorgan’s prescient Bitcoin prediction

JPMorgan previously correctly predicted that the approval of Bitcoin ETFs would be a sell-the-news event. The price of the top cryptocurrency took a plunge from above $47,000 prior to the spot Bitcoin ETF approvals to below $39,000.

The sell-off coincided with substantial outflows from Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which transitioned into a spot Bitcoin ETF after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's approval.

On Thursday, JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou suggested that the profit-taking from GBTC would start declining. This implied that the pressure on Bitcoin's price from that source should now be largely alleviated.

The bank's analysts, however, remain skeptical about the influx of fresh capital into the crypto space due to these new ETF approvals.

They caution that the market's optimism regarding the impact of spot Bitcoin ETF approvals may be overstated and could lead to a readjustment of expectations for key players like Coinbase.

Performance of spot Bitcoin ETFs

The recent market data presents a mixed picture for spot Bitcoin ETFs. According to a tweet by James Seyffart, $5 billion has exited GBTC, but the collective new spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen gross inflows of $5.8 billion, resulting in net inflows of $759 million after 11 days of trading. Despite this positive net flow, the volume of trading has been slowing down.

Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) remains the most significant player on the market but has experienced a notable outflow of funds, surpassing $5 billion.

Meanwhile, new funds like Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) have added a substantial amount to the market. However, the overall picture is one of cautious optimism as the sector navigates this transitional phase.