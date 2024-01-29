Advertisement
AD

JPMorgan: Bitcoin ETF Hype Cooling

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington suggests cooling of enthusiasm for Bitcoin ETFs
Mon, 29/01/2024 - 16:05
JPMorgan: Bitcoin ETF Hype Cooling
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington has highlighted a potential decline in the initial excitement over Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), predicting a shift toward a "more normalized flow environment." 

After a four-day streak of redemptions, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net sales of roughly $15 million on Jan. 26. This reversal might signal a changing investor attitude toward these new financial products. 

Since their launch, Bitcoin prices have dropped by about 9% but have since stabilized around $42,000 as the new trading week begins.

JPMorgan’s prescient Bitcoin prediction 

JPMorgan previously correctly predicted that the approval of Bitcoin ETFs would be a sell-the-news event. The price of the top cryptocurrency took a plunge from above $47,000 prior to the spot Bitcoin ETF approvals to below $39,000. 

The sell-off coincided with substantial outflows from Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which transitioned into a spot Bitcoin ETF after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's approval. 

Related
Bitcoin's Big Move Might Trigger $1 Billion Liquidations, Analyst Warns BTC Bears

On Thursday, JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou suggested that the profit-taking from GBTC would start declining. This implied that the pressure on Bitcoin's price from that source should now be largely alleviated.

The bank's analysts, however, remain skeptical about the influx of fresh capital into the crypto space due to these new ETF approvals. 

They caution that the market's optimism regarding the impact of spot Bitcoin ETF approvals may be overstated and could lead to a readjustment of expectations for key players like Coinbase.

Performance of spot Bitcoin ETFs

The recent market data presents a mixed picture for spot Bitcoin ETFs. According to a tweet by James Seyffart, $5 billion has exited GBTC, but the collective new spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen gross inflows of $5.8 billion, resulting in net inflows of $759 million after 11 days of trading. Despite this positive net flow, the volume of trading has been slowing down. 

Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) remains the most significant player on the market but has experienced a notable outflow of funds, surpassing $5 billion. 

Meanwhile, new funds like Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) have added a substantial amount to the market. However, the overall picture is one of cautious optimism as the sector navigates this transitional phase.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Skyrockets 80% in Trading Volume as XRP Price Is Going Through Now or Never Moment
2024/01/29 16:02
XRP Skyrockets 80% in Trading Volume as XRP Price Is Going Through Now or Never Moment
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ryoshi’s Cryptic SHI Message Raises Debates Within SHIB Army
2024/01/29 16:02
Ryoshi’s Cryptic SHI Message Raises Debates Within SHIB Army
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 29
2024/01/29 16:02
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 29
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Devour.io Announces Tech Analyst and Media Expert Paul Barron as Advisor
Banxa Integration Brings Seamless, Low-Cost Fiat On-Ramps to Sui, Off-Ramps Coming Soon
Icon World Token Presale & App Launching for Icon World Fan Tokens!
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

JPMorgan: Bitcoin ETF Hype Cooling
XRP Skyrockets 80% in Trading Volume as XRP Price Is Going Through Now or Never Moment
Ryoshi’s Cryptic SHI Message Raises Debates Within SHIB Army
Show all