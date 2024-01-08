Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $45,000 as Key Indicator Turns Bullish

Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has reclaimed $45,000 mark as enthusiasm builds over imminent approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs by firms like BlackRock, VanEck and Ark/21Shares
Mon, 8/01/2024 - 16:06
Bitcoin has surged to a high of $45,210 on the Bitstamp exchange earlier today.

The climb is attributed to several factors, including the increasing hype around Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), particularly with established financial firms like BlackRock, VanEck and Ark/21Shares announcing competitively low fees for their proposed spot Bitcoin ETFs.

This development comes amid a climate of anticipation for regulatory approval from the SEC, which could potentially herald a new era of institutional investment in cryptocurrency.

Main reasons behind surge

The investment world has been abuzz with the news that BlackRock and VanEck have set their spot Bitcoin ETF fees at an attractive 0.30% and 0.25%, respectively, undercutting many of their peers.

This strategic pricing is seen as a move to capture a larger share of the market ahead of the SEC's decision on the approval of such funds.

The optimism is palpable, as the crypto industry, still recovering from the FTX debacle, sees these ETFs as a bridge to institutional investors, possibly ushering in a wave of fresh capital. BlackRock's confidence is particularly noteworthy, with reports from Fox Business suggesting the firm expects SEC approval for its Bitcoin ETF application as early as next Wednesday.

On top of this, some Wall Street analysts remain optimistic about further Federal Reserve rate cuts. 

However, it is worth noting that the Federal Reserve has projected only a few rate cuts this year, which contrasts with the more bullish expectations of some investors. 

The disconnect lies in the Fed's cautious approach toward inflation and economic uncertainty, maintaining the possibility of additional rate hikes.

Bullish technical signal

The excitement in the cryptocurrency trading sector has been further bolstered by technical indicators like the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) turning bullish.

The MACD is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of an asset's price.

A bullish crossover, as noted by analysts, suggests that positive momentum is increasing, potentially signaling a continued upward trend for Bitcoin's price. This technical perspective adds another layer of support to the optimistic outlook for Bitcoin, despite existing market cautions.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

