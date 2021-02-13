Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 13

Original U.Today article

How many price blasts can Bitcoin (BTC) perform before it faces a more profound decline?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market has entered a short-term correction phase as some coins have come back to the red zone.

Meanwhile, the market share of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps going down and is now at 60.2%.

The relevant data for Bitcoin is looking the following way:

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $875,665,157,912

Price: $47,009.11

Volume (24h): $78,007,916,739

Change (24h): -1.75%

The data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: Can Bitcoin fix above $50,000 shortly?

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down over the last day. The price change has accounted for -1.75%.

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is about to show a reversal as the leading crypto has retested the liquidity level around $47,000.

In this case, the nearest target is located at the resistance of $48,200.

On the bigger time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) has not gone below $47,000 which means that there is the potential to see a retest of the level of $48,700 next week.

From the long-term point of view, Bitcoin (BTC) is on the way to the crucial mark of $50,000. The possibility of such a move is confirmed by the bullish divergence on the RSI indicator and buying trading volume.

Bitcoin is trading at $47,034 at press time.