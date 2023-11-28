Advertisement
Binance's New CEO Meets Khabib and Ronaldo, Major XRP Dev Hints at Mastercard Integration in Wallet Upgrade, This December Might Be Bullish for BTC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Valeria Blokhina
Read U.Today's news digest to find out about the latest events in the crypto industry!
Tue, 11/28/2023 - 16:08
Binance's New CEO Meets Khabib and Ronaldo, Major XRP Dev Hints at Mastercard Integration in Wallet Upgrade, This December Might Be Bullish for BTC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

Binance's new CEO meets Khabib and Ronaldo: Partnership hint?

On Sunday, Nov. 26, new Binance CEO Richard Teng took to X platform to share a couple of photos from the world's top racing event that he attended, the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. The photos showed Teng together with two major figures in the sports world, professional mixed martial arts legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and soccer icon Ronaldo "Fenomeno." The new CEO's appearance, together with the two athletes, immediately started a wave of speculation among the crypto community, suggesting that Teng's post is hinting at Binance's upcoming collaboration with Khabib and Ronaldo. Crypto fans have their reasons to believe so; previously, the exchange joined forces with Cristiano Ronaldo, with their partnership resulting in the creation of exclusive NFT collections. However, Teng made no comment in that regard yet.

Major XRP developer drops hints of Mastercard integration in wallet upgrade

In a recent X post, key developer of XRP wallet, Xumm, and the influential figure behind XRPL Labs Wietse Wind dropped a hint at a crucial upgrade. The centerpiece of this revelation was the introduction of Tangem NFC hardware wallets integrated with Xumm. According to the post, wallets can be ordered with optional prepaid XRP to cover the account reserve and an additional $50 in XRP, with no verification needed. However, this is not the only good news for the XRP community. In a response to one of his followers, Wind shared that the team currently has a revolutionary feature in the works — integration with Debit Mastercard. Thanks to this forthcoming upgrade, users will be able to experience the convenience of self-custody and the flexibility of debit card usage, with custom on-ledger limits through XRPL Hooks.

Bitcoin (BTC) price history secret: Here's why this December might be bullish

With the year 2023 coming to an end, BTC investors are closely watching historical patterns that indicate December could be a bullish month for their beloved crypto. According to seasonal trends, if October and November close in the positive, so does December, and historical data has painted a similar picture over the past decade. In 2015, Bitcoin surged by 14.1% in December after closing October and November up 33.1% and 19.8%. Even greater gains were made in 2016 and 2017, with positive returns in December of 29.2% and 38.8%, respectively. The year 2020 saw rises of 28.1% and 42.9% in October and November before a 47.8% surge in December. However, there are always exceptions, such as 2013, when Bitcoin experienced a 33.2% dip in December. This year, BTC has been rising steadily; it closed October with a 28.5% gain and projected to end November with a 7.18% increase. For now, we are only left to see what the future holds for December, but there are definitely positive signs for the flagship crypto.

#XRP News #Bitcoin #Richard Teng
