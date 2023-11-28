Binance's New CEO Meets Khabib and Ronaldo, Major XRP Dev Hints at Mastercard Integration in Wallet Upgrade, This December Might Be Bullish for BTC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

Binance's new CEO meets Khabib and Ronaldo: Partnership hint?

On Sunday, Nov. 26, new Binance CEO Richard Teng took to X platform to share a couple of photos from the world's top racing event that he attended, the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. The photos showed Teng together with two major figures in the sports world, professional mixed martial arts legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and soccer icon Ronaldo "Fenomeno." The new CEO's appearance, together with the two athletes, immediately started a wave of speculation among the crypto community, suggesting that Teng's post is hinting at Binance's upcoming collaboration with Khabib and Ronaldo. Crypto fans have their reasons to believe so; previously, the exchange joined forces with Cristiano Ronaldo, with their partnership resulting in the creation of exclusive NFT collections. However, Teng made no comment in that regard yet.

Major XRP developer drops hints of Mastercard integration in wallet upgrade

In a recent X post, key developer of XRP wallet, Xumm, and the influential figure behind XRPL Labs Wietse Wind dropped a hint at a crucial upgrade. The centerpiece of this revelation was the introduction of Tangem NFC hardware wallets integrated with Xumm. According to the post, wallets can be ordered with optional prepaid XRP to cover the account reserve and an additional $50 in XRP, with no verification needed. However, this is not the only good news for the XRP community. In a response to one of his followers, Wind shared that the team currently has a revolutionary feature in the works — integration with Debit Mastercard. Thanks to this forthcoming upgrade, users will be able to experience the convenience of self-custody and the flexibility of debit card usage, with custom on-ledger limits through XRPL Hooks.

