Major XRP Developer Drops Hints of Mastercard Integration in Wallet Upgrade

Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP enthusiasts anticipate major upgrade as key developer hints at integration of Debit Mastercard into widely used Xumm wallet
Mon, 11/27/2023 - 09:21
In a significant development for the XRP community, Wietse Wind, the influential figure behind XRPL Labs and the key developer of the widely used XRP wallet, Xumm, has hinted at a major upgrade.

The focal point of this revelation is the introduction of Tangem NFC hardware wallets integrated with Xumm. These hardware wallets can be ordered with optional pre-paid XRP, covering the account reserve and an additional $50 in XRP, all without the need for verification.

However, the buzz does not stop there. Responding to inquiries from followers, Wind disclosed that the team is actively working on a groundbreaking feature — integration with Debit Mastercard. This forthcoming upgrade would offer users the convenience of self-custody alongside the flexibility of debit card usage, with custom on-ledger limits through XRPL Hooks.

Wind's response to a follower's query about potential fees associated with the debit card feature sheds light on the complexity of integrating traditional financial mechanisms with the cryptocurrency world. He acknowledged the inevitability of fees with credit/debit cards due to their business model.

Furthermore, Wind addressed the user's concerns about tax implications, emphasizing jurisdictional variations in tax policies. While he refrained from providing specific advice, Wind urged users to consult local experts to navigate the intricate landscape of cryptocurrency taxes.

With these tantalizing hints, XRP enthusiasts eagerly await the upcoming week's full announcement, anticipating a seamless fusion of traditional finance and the crypto realm through the wallet's innovative upgrade.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

