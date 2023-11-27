Major XRP Developer Drops Hints of Mastercard Integration in Wallet Upgrade

In a significant development for the XRP community, Wietse Wind, the influential figure behind XRPL Labs and the key developer of the widely used XRP wallet, Xumm, has hinted at a major upgrade.

Advertisement

The focal point of this revelation is the introduction of Tangem NFC hardware wallets integrated with Xumm. These hardware wallets can be ordered with optional pre-paid XRP, covering the account reserve and an additional $50 in XRP, all without the need for verification.

However, the buzz does not stop there. Responding to inquiries from followers, Wind disclosed that the team is actively working on a groundbreaking feature — integration with Debit Mastercard. This forthcoming upgrade would offer users the convenience of self-custody alongside the flexibility of debit card usage, with custom on-ledger limits through XRPL Hooks.

Working on this.



Debit MasterCard, self custody, card authorization with custom on ledger limits on your account using a Hook. https://t.co/BOlFKlddzx — WietseWind (🛠+🪝 Xumm @ XRPL Labs) (@WietseWind) November 26, 2023

Wind's response to a follower's query about potential fees associated with the debit card feature sheds light on the complexity of integrating traditional financial mechanisms with the cryptocurrency world. He acknowledged the inevitability of fees with credit/debit cards due to their business model.

Furthermore, Wind addressed the user's concerns about tax implications, emphasizing jurisdictional variations in tax policies. While he refrained from providing specific advice, Wind urged users to consult local experts to navigate the intricate landscape of cryptocurrency taxes.

With these tantalizing hints, XRP enthusiasts eagerly await the upcoming week's full announcement, anticipating a seamless fusion of traditional finance and the crypto realm through the wallet's innovative upgrade.