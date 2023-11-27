Binance's New CEO Meets Khabib and Ronaldo: Partnership Hint?

Yesterday, the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi not only showcased high-speed racing but also brought together unexpected faces. Richard Teng, the new CEO of Binance, was spotted alongside mixed martial arts legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and soccer icon Ronaldo "Fenomeno."

In line with the contemporary sports scene, crypto company logos, including Binance's, were prominently featured on advertising banners. The interaction between Teng and the sports legends immediately fueled speculation on social media about a potential collaboration between the crypto exchange giant and the two athletes.

Guess who is with me at the F1 Abu Dhabi race track #Binance pic.twitter.com/mEkqxrj7Rm — Richard Teng (@_RichardTeng) November 26, 2023

Binance has a history of such partnerships. Under the previous CEO, Changpeng Zhao, the exchange joined forces with Cristiano Ronaldo, resulting in the creation of exclusive NFT collections. These collaborations went beyond the digital realm, offering fans unique experiences like training sessions with the soccer star.

Black-and-yellow chess

Teng took the helm at Binance less than a week ago, succeeding Zhao, who stepped down as part of a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice. Despite the brief duration, Teng has made significant announcements, emphasizing the commitment to user fund protection and expressing plans to expand partnerships in the Web3 sphere.

The question on everyone's mind now is whether the meeting between Binance's new CEO and the sports legends hints at another significant partnership at the intersection of cryptocurrency and sports. Only time will reveal the true nature of this unexpected gathering amid the roar of engines and flashing lights of the Grand Prix.