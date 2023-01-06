Binance Delists SHIB Pair, BONE Will Be Shibarium’s Only Token, XRP Added by Major Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day.
Binance delists Shiba Inu (SHIB) pair
According to Binance’s recent announcement, today, on Jan. 6, it removed and ceased trading for several spot trading pairs, such as SHIB/GBP, ALPHA/BNB, ASTR/ETH, CELR/ETH and DAR/ETH. Some trading pairs were removed at 3:00 a.m. UTC and others at 7:00 a.m. UTC. However, the tokens offered in these spot trading pairs will still be accessible to customers via other trading options on the exchange. By removing the aforementioned trading pairs, Binance aims to provide its users with improved experience.
BONE will be Shibarium’s only token
With the launch of the Shibarium solution approaching, the team of developers has taken to Twitter to shed more light onto the long-awaited event. Specifically, the team dispelled rumors about other tokens being allegedly required in order to utilize the new network. According to developers, BONE is and remains the only token selected for gas fees and use when it comes to Shibarium. The team also emphasized that Shibarium belongs to the SHIB community and its solid foundation to innovate while evolving SHIB as an ecosystem.
XRP listed by major exchange
Yesterday, one of the leading crypto trading platforms BitMart added support for the XRP token. From now on, it can be traded against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. By listing the Ripple-affiliated token, BitMart diversified its digital asset offering and allowed XRP holders to access more exchanges in a more efficient way. Meanwhile, several major cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Coinbase, are still not trading XRP after delisting it in December 2020. Back then, the SEC announced that it would be taking legal action against Ripple for allegedly selling unregistered securities.
XRP buyback not possible, says ex-Ripple executive
In a recent interview, Jimmy Vallee, managing director at Valhil Capital, has spoken on the XRP token, claiming that if the SEC is defeated in court, the Ripple-affiliated crypto could be bought back. Previously, Vallee even stated that the token can go as high as $35,000 at some point. However, most members of the XRP community do not share the same optimistic point of view. Matt Hamilton, Ripple's former director of developer relations, believes that there is no scenario in which a buyback makes any logical sense, calling Vallee's claims to be complete fantasy.