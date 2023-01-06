Binance Delists SHIB Pair, BONE Will Be Shibarium’s Only Token, XRP Added by Major Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day.

Binance delists Shiba Inu (SHIB) pair

According to Binance’s recent announcement, today, on Jan. 6, it removed and ceased trading for several spot trading pairs, such as SHIB/GBP, ALPHA/BNB, ASTR/ETH, CELR/ETH and DAR/ETH. Some trading pairs were removed at 3:00 a.m. UTC and others at 7:00 a.m. UTC. However, the tokens offered in these spot trading pairs will still be accessible to customers via other trading options on the exchange. By removing the aforementioned trading pairs, Binance aims to provide its users with improved experience.

BONE will be Shibarium’s only token

With the launch of the Shibarium solution approaching, the team of developers has taken to Twitter to shed more light onto the long-awaited event. Specifically, the team dispelled rumors about other tokens being allegedly required in order to utilize the new network. According to developers, BONE is and remains the only token selected for gas fees and use when it comes to Shibarium. The team also emphasized that Shibarium belongs to the SHIB community and its solid foundation to innovate while evolving SHIB as an ecosystem.

XRP listed by major exchange

Yesterday , one of the leading crypto trading platforms BitMart added support for the XRP token. From now on, it can be traded against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. By listing the Ripple-affiliated token, BitMart diversified its digital asset offering and allowed XRP holders to access more exchanges in a more efficient way. Meanwhile, several major cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Coinbase, are still not trading XRP after delisting it in December 2020. Back then, the SEC announced that it would be taking legal action against Ripple for allegedly selling unregistered securities.

XRP buyback not possible, says ex-Ripple executive