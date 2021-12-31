Bholdus Blockchain Finally Goes Live in Mainnet, Shares Web3 and Metaverse Ambitions

Bholdus (BHO) releases first iteration of its mainnet suitable for DeFi protocols and NFT releases

Bholdus, a new-gen blockchain platform, just activated the inaugural version of its mainnet smart contracts. As such, Bholdus is ready to onboard decentralized applications of all sorts.

Bholdus mainnet v1.0 launches to change the narrative in NFTs and DeFi

According to the official announcement shared by the Bholdus (BHO) blockchain team, its mainnet version went live on Dec. 30, 2021. This release marks the full-fledged release of Bholdus’ cross-chain heterogeneous infrastructure.

This milestone is a crucial one for the progress of the entire Web3.0 segment as Bholdus (BHO) leverages a new-gen Nominated Proof of Stake (NPoS) consensus mechanism. This solution is far more resource-efficient compared to existing mainstream alternatives Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Polygon and Solana.

The combination of NPoS and heterogeneous cross-chain structure allows Bholdus-based dApps to handle 1,500 transactions per second (TPS), while further scalability advancements can increase this number to 50,000 TPS.

Bholdus achieved a three second block time, which is lower than that of all smart contracts platforms popular amid new-gen dApps. Also, working with blockchain is much cheaper. Bholdus works with a $0.000065 transaction fee, which is 40,000 times cheaper than that of Ethereum (ETH) and even orders of magnitude lower than that of Solana (SOL).

Mr. Nhat Phan, Bholdus’ co-founder and CEO shared that this release will be a game-changer for all segments of the blockchain sphere progress:

With a blockchain network, Mainnet is the starting point. The launch of Mainnet version 1.0 marked BHO officially entering a new era of the blockchain industry, an era with the explosive development of decentralized applications such as GameFi, Web 3.0 and DeFi 2.0. Along with Mainnet 1.0, we hope to accompany developers and users soon to discover and build an innovative, efficient, safe and secure ecosystem on the BHO platform itself.

From now, users can officially experience BHO’s Mainnet 1.0 via link: https://bho.network

Bholdus to evolve into multi-product hub for Metaverse era

Also, the blockchain’s BHO token, with the mainnet activated, officially becomes its core utility and governance asset, i.e., “coinbase” token. BHO becomes the only token to be utilized in staking, gas fees, as well as to access premium utilities in Bholdus (BHO) blockchain and to vote on all crucial governance referendums.

As covered by U.Today previously, interacting with BHO tokens allows enthusiasts with a basic level of blockchain expertise to deploy smart contracts and dApps so that even non-CS experts like content creators or economists can experiment with DeFi and NFT primitives.

In the coming months, Bholdus will launch a number of its own products, including a token launchpad, NFT marketplace, multi-platform decentralized exchange (DEX) and so on.

Bholdus cements itself as a leading blockchain platform in Southeast Asia and a go-to solution for sophisticated metaverse-themed and DeFi-centric initiatives.