Bholdus Launches Testnet Version, Shares Date of Mainnet Release

Bholdus, a novel blockchain platform tailored for “Play-to-Earn” and GameFi use cases, debuts in public testnet

Bholdus (BHO) blockchain implements a number of amazing ground-breaking features in its testnet, Cygnus.

Bholdus’ testnet is open for researchers and enthusiasts

According to the official announcement shared by the Bholdus team, its Cygnus testnet has gone live. Its name is projected to reaffirm a focus on the metaverse-scale expansion of Bholdus: Cygnus is the Latin word for the constellation Swan and the first black hole revealed by scientists.

𝗕𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝘂𝘀 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗻𝗲𝘁 - 𝗖𝗬𝗚𝗡𝗨𝗦, which targets a wide range of users, officially launches today!



Experience features such as minting, burning & listing YOUR tokens/NFTs; add/create wallet; send/receive $BHO and so on via:

For the time in this testnet, Bholdus unveils its brand-new consensus mechanism, Nominated Proof-of-Stake (NPoS), which represents an advanced, more powerful and resource-efficient version of Proof-of-Stake. This mechanism boasts three major advancements: extremely low fees, increased throughput and unmatched security.

With Cygnus launched, crypto enthusiasts can experiment with all its instruments for dApp deployment. As such, Bholdus supporters can launch and exchange tokens, and deploy NFTs, GameFi protocols and decentralized finance instruments.

dApps deployment in Cygnus has a “no-code” option: users with basic knowledge of blockchain and no coding experience can create their first smart contracts by filling simple forms. The entire process of deployment takes a maximum of 15 seconds.

Mainnet launch of Bholdus is in the cards

The pioneering no-code NFT initiative, dubbed “NFT your idols,” has just begun. The Bholdus team encourages thousands of new-gen artists to create their first tokens on the platform.

As per the estimations of the Bholdus team, this release is a crucial one for the entire Web3 community, especially in Vietnam. Bholdus, therefore, has all the chances to follow the success of Axie Infinity, a Vietnam-based iconic NFT metaverse.

Nhat Phan, co-founder and CEO of Bholdus, stresses that the red-hot segment of GameFi protocols is the number one focus for his team:

One of the important aims of Bholdus is to create a Launchpad for GameFi projects and startups to directly raise capital from the crypto investors and use Bholdus blockchain to develop their own products. In addition, Bholdus team can act as advisor to help them in creating and maintaining a project on Blockchain.

Also, Bholdus officially indicates the date of its first mainnet release. As per the estimations of developers, Bholdus will go live in mainnet as soon as the end of this December.

In Q1, 2022, Bholdus ecosystem will also have its native noncustodial wallet and decentralized launchpad for early-stage products.