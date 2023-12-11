Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Game-Changing Announcement, ADA Reaches Highest Level Since 2022, Solana Surpasses Ethereum in NFT Sales: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Find out what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today's news digest
Mon, 12/11/2023 - 16:08
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Game-Changing Announcement, ADA Reaches Highest Level Since 2022, Solana Surpasses Ethereum in NFT Sales: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama teases major game-changing announcement

Shytoshi Kusama, pseudonymous leader of Shiba Inu, has recently taken to his “Shibarium Tech” Telegram channel to thank the SHIB community. Even though Kusama did not specify what exactly he is thankful for, the most likely reasons were the patience and support provided to the SHIB team. This was not the only intriguing message from the SHIB lead; Lucie, official Shiba Inu team marketing expert, drew the community's attention to Kusama's recent teaser about a “game-changing announcement” that is currently in the works. He added, however, that he will be very upset if the community begins to FUD it (“FUD” means “fear, uncertainty, doubt”).

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Targeted by New Sophisticated Scam

Cardano (ADA) reaches highest level since 2022, but there's a catch

Last Sunday, Dec. 10, was marked as an outstanding day by members of the Cardano community, as ADA, Cardano's native token, reached its highest level since the summer of 2022. The coin managed to spike to the high of $0.633. Along with the rally, market watchers could see an increase in trading volumes as well, indicating that investor interest and market activity around ADA are on the rise again. For seasoned investors, though, this spike is accompanied by a well-known warning: a spike in social chatter typically signals the start of a profit-taking phase. At the moment of writing, ADA is changing hands at $0.5509, down by 6.39% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

Related
Cardano: Potential Short-Term ADA Pullback Predicted by Analyst

Solana surpasses Ethereum in NFT sales

There have been some interesting developments emerging in the blockchain landscape for NFT sales. Ethereum has long held the lead in the NFT market, but recent data reveals Solana's ascending trajectory. According to info provided by CryptoSlam, Solana's sales volume has recently surpassed that of Ethereum, reaching nearly $16 million after a 2.78% increase. This increase occurred in spite of a broader market decline, with Ethereum experiencing a notable 22.70% decline in sales. In contrast to Solana's almost $16 million in sales, Ethereum's sales have decreased to $11.4 million.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama #Cardano News #Solana News #Ethereum #NFT
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

related image Crucial Crypto Market Prediction Issued by Raoul Pal
2023/12/11 16:07
Crucial Crypto Market Prediction Issued by Raoul Pal
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for December 11
2023/12/11 16:07
BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for December 11
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image VeChain News: What Caused VeThor (VTHO) to Rise 45%
2023/12/11 16:07
VeChain News: What Caused VeThor (VTHO) to Rise 45%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Game-Changing Announcement, ADA Reaches Highest Level Since 2022, Solana Surpasses Ethereum in NFT Sales: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Game-Changing Announcement, ADA Reaches Highest Level Since 2022, Solana Surpasses Ethereum in NFT Sales: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Crucial Crypto Market Prediction Issued by Raoul Pal
Crucial Crypto Market Prediction Issued by Raoul Pal
BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for December 11
BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for December 11
VeChain News: What Caused VeThor (VTHO) to Rise 45%
VeChain News: What Caused VeThor (VTHO) to Rise 45%
Ripple Major Partner SBI Teams up With Second-Largest Global Company
Ripple Major Partner SBI Teams up With Second-Largest Global Company
Largest Android and iOs App SmartNews Adds Crypto Newsfeed by U.Today
Largest Android and iOs App SmartNews Adds Crypto Newsfeed by U.Today
Elon Musk Gets 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Tweet About Coming Crash as Counterargument
Elon Musk Gets 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Tweet About Coming Crash as Counterargument
AI, Crypto, Blockchain Content by U.Today Indexed on Investing.com
AI, Crypto, Blockchain Content by U.Today Indexed on Investing.com
XRP Officially Listed by Blockchain.com: Details Inside
XRP Officially Listed by Blockchain.com: Details Inside
BONK Price Might Print Pullback If This Analyst's Warning Comes True
BONK Price Might Print Pullback If This Analyst's Warning Comes True
Show all
Advertisement
AD