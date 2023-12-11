Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Game-Changing Announcement, ADA Reaches Highest Level Since 2022, Solana Surpasses Ethereum in NFT Sales: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama teases major game-changing announcement

Shytoshi Kusama , pseudonymous leader of Shiba Inu, has recently taken to his “Shibarium Tech” Telegram channel to thank the SHIB community. Even though Kusama did not specify what exactly he is thankful for, the most likely reasons were the patience and support provided to the SHIB team. This was not the only intriguing message from the SHIB lead; Lucie, official Shiba Inu team marketing expert, drew the community's attention to Kusama's recent teaser about a “game-changing announcement” that is currently in the works. He added, however, that he will be very upset if the community begins to FUD it (“FUD” means “fear, uncertainty, doubt”).

Cardano (ADA) reaches highest level since 2022, but there's a catch

Last Sunday, Dec. 10, was marked as an outstanding day by members of the Cardano community, as ADA, Cardano's native token, reached its highest level since the summer of 2022. The coin managed to spike to the high of $0.633. Along with the rally, market watchers could see an increase in trading volumes as well, indicating that investor interest and market activity around ADA are on the rise again. For seasoned investors, though, this spike is accompanied by a well-known warning: a spike in social chatter typically signals the start of a profit-taking phase. At the moment of writing, ADA is changing hands at $0.5509, down by 6.39% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

Solana surpasses Ethereum in NFT sales