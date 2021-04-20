Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry Publisher Ubisoft Joins Tezos Network as Validator

Ubisoft Entertainment SA, the French video game developer behind Prince of Persia, Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and Just Dance, has become one of the corporate validators ("bakers") on the Tezos (XTZ) blockchain.

Tezos' Nomadic Labs and Ubisoft have entered a strategic partnership

According to the official announcement shared by Nomadic Labs via its Twitter account, Ubisoft has joined Tezos as a corporate baker.

Image via Twitter

This means that Ubisoft will contribute to the processes of block validation on the Tezos blockchain. Ubisoft's computational power will increase the decentralization of block production and add blocks to the Tezos mainnet.

Michael Mauny, president of Nomadic Labs and specialist of Tezos, stresses that Ubisoft is among the pioneers in corporate-driven participation in XTZ transaction validation:

We are delighted to have worked with the Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab on their exploration of Tezos. Ubisoft is one of the first large companies to show interest in blockchain technology by testing several protocols through the years and we are happy to welcome them in our ecosystem

Nomadic Labs is a leading research and development center behind the Tezos blockchain ecosystem.

More opportunities for experiments with PoS

Besides rewards for participating in keeping the Tezos blockchain secure and fast, Ubisoft treats this partnership as a revolutionary opportunity for researching Tezos's liquid proof-of-stake consensus (LPoS) algorithm, in particular — its benefits for development progress.

Nicolas Pouard, blockchain initiative director at Ubisoft, highlights that both customers and engineers will benefit from the collaboration with Tezos (XTZ):

We’re happy to be joining the Tezos ecosystem as a corporate baker. Ubisoft believes that blockchain has the potential to bring new possibilities to players and developers alike, and this new collaboration will allow us to pursue our innovation efforts with an ecosystem that aligns with our environmental-friendly approach thanks to its proof-of-stake consensus algorithm

As previously reported by U.Today, Tezos (XTZ) increased its NFT presence with the release of the Hic Et Nunc marketplace for digital collectibles. Recently, it took part in World Art Day.