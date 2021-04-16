Tezos-Based NFT Platform Hic Et Nunc Celebrates Leonardo da Vinci's Birthday, Here's How

Hic Et Nunc, a next-gen ecosystem for non-fungible tokens by Tezos (XTZ) blockchain, joins the global art initiative

April 15th, the anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci's birthday, was chosen by UNESCO and IAA to celebrate World Art Day. Here's how Tezos (XTZ) blockchain allows digital artists to take part in the global initiative.

Tezos-based NFT marketplace will help free flow of information

According to the official announcement by Tezos (XTZ) developers, a Tezos-based platform for NFT minting, storage and trading, Hic Et Nunc, is a part of the global celebration of World Art Day.

Image via Twitter

Digital artists from around the world will be creating their artwork on Hic Et Nunc to cover the #NFTForAll theme. Then, an auction will take place.

All funds raised will be donated to Creative Commons non-profit organization, the global network of enthusiasts who advocate free sharing of information between people.

Tezos (XTZ) initiative is coordinated by several recognized artists who desire to promote NFT marketplaces as the new-gen method of art trading and raise money to achieve ambitious charity goals.

Reconsidering art markets and NFT trading: What is Hic Et Nunc?

The Tezos (XTZ) team adds that artists from the United States, Belgium, Philippines, Turkey, Germany, Malaysia, Mexico, Ireland, Canada, Croatia and Spain confirmed their participation in the event by Hic Et Nunc.

Hic Et Nunc, which is Latin for Here and now, is a unique NFT marketplace. It gained traction in the last few weeks, ending up ranked the tenth NFT platform in the world by The New York Times.

Unlike Ethereum (ETH) and Tron-based marketplaces, Hic Et Nunc by Tezos (XTZ) proudly adheres to a "low-to-no" carbon emission model—thus, becoming the first-ever environment-friendly marketplace for digital raribles.