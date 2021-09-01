ApolloX Announces Launch of Derivatives Trading Platform

ApolloX announced the launch of a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange designed by traders for traders. The platform's main goal is accessibility and trustworthiness for general traders and crypto enthusiasts.

Traders on the platform are able to choose various futures contracts and trade them with or without leverage. One of the first products to be listed on the platform will be a BTC/USDT perpetual contract. In the upcoming weeks, more derivatives products will be listed on the exchange.

Identity verification is not mandatory on the exchange and can be used with 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication). Assets can be stored in hot exchange wallets without the risk of funds being stolen.

Perpetual futures will be available for users right from the start. Perpetual futures do not have a due date and can be traded continuously. This type of derivative mostly replicates spot assets and can be used as an alternative to the real currency in order to accelerate the trading process without having to go through physical settlement.

Hot wallets are being used on the exchange in order to ensure fast access to users' funds and create a stable trading framework. ApolloX has performed stress testing of the platform simulating high network congestion and large trading volume, hence users will not have any problems with the order-matching engine or their wallets.

ApolloX is looking forward to exceeding the expectations and standards of the industry by creating a high-quality derivatives trading platform with a varied approach for both experienced and beginner traders.

