Ambire Wallet Integrates swappin.gifts Solution, Launches Celebration Promo

Ambire Wallet, on-chain wallet ecosystem focused on better user experience in crypto, shares details of its latest added plug-in

Ambire Wallet, an all-in-one ecosystem for B2C cryptocurrency use cases, adds a mainstream gift card application to its dashboard of supported products.

Ambire Wallet adds swappin.gifts plug-in to its dApps catalog

According to the official announcement shared by the Ambire Wallet team, it has inked a long-term partnership with swappin.gifts, a popular gift card trading platform.

Ambire Wallet users can now, therefore, purchase a selection of thousands of gift cards in over 40 countries with Bitcoin (BTC) and dozens of major altcoins.

With this partnership scored, Ambire Wallet evolves into a full-stack endpoint to Web3 for professionals and newbie users as crypto assets can now be seamlessly exchanged to vouchers and gift cards with no middlemen.

The two teams released an intuitive dashboard to make the experience of purchasing gift cards with crypto intuitive and effortless: any purchase takes only a few clicks.

Two-week promo campaign starts with up to $1,000 prizes

The new partners are excited by the opportunities that the new collaboration unlocks for e-commerce merchants who issue vouchers and gift cards, as well as for average cryptocurrency users.

To celebrate the partnership, Ambire Wallet and swappin.gifts decided to launch promotional activity for new and existing users from all over the globe.

Several prize tiers are available for participants in the campaign. The winners will be chosen randomly by lucky draw: crypto enthusiasts will be able to win up to $1,000 in equivalent.