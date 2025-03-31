Advertisement
    Binance Coin (BNB) Leading Altcoin Rebound, Key Levels to Watch

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 31/03/2025 - 15:57
    Binance Coin market metrics hint at possible price comeback with potential reclaiming of $645 mark
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Binance Coin (BNB) has triggered its rebound journey despite persisting price fluctuations that have characterized trading in the last 24 hours. Binance’s recovery has ignited hopes among altcoin holders of a possible shift in market dynamics.

    Binance Coin: Holding $600 could trigger breakout

    As per CoinMarketCap data, BNB has recorded significant growth, with its price climbing from a low of $588.09 to breach the $600 resistance level. BNB’s bullish moves pushed it to $606 before the market began experiencing corrections.

    As of press time, BNB is changing hands at $599.55, up marginally by 1.35%. Investors remain bullish, as trading volume has also increased by 18.27% to $1.44 billion within the same time frame. 

    Article image
    BNB 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Market optimists expect BNB to soar past $645, the coin's key resistance level since February 2025.

    BNB bulls have been battling to push the coin above this level, but the general market downturn has not supported the upward drive.

    With this renewed growth push, analysts opine that BNB could experience another breakout if bulls recapture the $645 mark. If achieved, Binance Coin could breach $657, and potential price discoveries may follow.

    However, if the bullish rebound fails, the $580 mark serves as a support zone to watch.

    Can community hype support BNB’s momentum?

    With Binance Coin starting to shake off its selling pressure, market participants appear confident enough to invest their funds. Overall, BNB has shown resilience in reclaiming the $600 price level, which experts say is crucial to its rebound journey.

    Others have stated that community hype could also support bulls in taking the price of BNB higher. Many have cited the 3.12% spike that the coin gained after Changpeng Zhao teased about his dog online.

    The former Binance CEO’s move impacted the ecosystem, with some arguing that similar positive news could be a catalyst for pushing prices higher.

    #Binance coin

