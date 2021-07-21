Amber Group Launches Unique Rewards Program on its Amber App, Teases Special Offer for New Users

Amber Group introduces new earning programs for users of its Amber App, welcomes newbies with special promotions

Amidst exhausting correction of crypto markets, digital assets unicorn Amber Group has implemented a variety of income strategies for crypto enthusiasts.

Investing for long-term gain: Introducing the Amber App

Amber App, a multi-purpose platform that addresses numerous institutional and retail use cases, is offering a number of instruments for passive income. The platform supports all major cryptocurrencies and USD-backed stablecoins.

Crypto community rekt by market selloff and perp/futures flattening



Macro community rekt by rates rally and 2s30s curve flattening



Strength in unity 💪 pic.twitter.com/fuB05165ch — Amber Group (@ambergroup_io) June 21, 2021

Two main procedures are offered to Amber App users. With Flexible Earn, crypto owners can earn up to five percent in annualized yield on their deposits. Users can start to earn interest instantly upon their first deposit and start benefiting from daily payouts in just a couple of clicks.

With the Fixed Earn program, users can customize their own fixed-term investment between 1 and 360 days and receive a surprisingly high yield from day one. Holders of U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) stablecoins are eligible for up to 10 percent in annualized yields.

Instead of waiting for their deposits to earn, long-term holders of top crypto heavyweights Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) can earn up to seven percent on their idle cryptocurrency.

New user offer and referral program

New users of Amber App can take advantage of a unique one-time promotional bonus. With this offer, every new user can earn up to 16 percent on their deposits in Bitcoins (BTC), Ethers (ETH) and major USD-pegged stablecoins. This offer is valid for a limited time.

Besides lucrative conditions, Amber App launched a bonus program for new users. To be eligible for an airdrop of 18 USDS, a user needs to pass three phases of verification. Once the account is registered and verified with valid “Know-Your-Customer” (KYC) data, a new user receives one USDS.

Once the user deposits the equivalent of $100 or more in any supported cryptocurrency, five more USDS are transferred by the Amber App team to his/her account.

To enjoy the last batch of payouts (12 USDS), crypto newbies should subscribe to the ten-day Fixed Earn program.

For crypto enthusiasts interested in monetizing their social capital, Amber App has introduced a multi-level referral program. Participants in the program can earn three types of bonuses. Ten USDS are granted for each qualified referral. A 10 percent bonus for interest on the referral is guaranteed on Flexible Earn and Fixed Earn in Yield Boost programs. Finally, a 30 percent discount is granted for the entire set of trading commissions.

Amber App is available in 140 countries and has managed to onboard more than 100,000 users since its launch in Q3, 2020. Its founding entity, Amber Group, has amassed $1.5 billion in AUM. Amber Group made headlines with its Series B funding: it is now valued over $1 billion.