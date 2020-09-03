Original article based on tweet

ADA Margin Trading Is Live on Bitfinex after the Recent ADA Listing

Thu, 09/03/2020 - 10:31
Yuri Molchan
Paolo Ardoino has spread the word that Bitfinex has started margin trading for ADA, following the coin’s listing on the platform recently
ADA Margin Trading Is Live on Bitfinex after the Recent ADA Listing
According to Paolo Ardoino (the Bitfinex CTO), Cardano’s ADA margin trading has been launched on the platform, not long after ADA was added to the trading list to the joy of the Cardano community.

ADA
ADA is open for margin trading on Bitfinex

Today, on September 3, Bitfinex has launched margin trading with ADA pairs – ADA/USD and ADA USDT.

Starting from now, the ADA pairs are available for trading with a leverage up to 3.3x, with an initial aquity of 30 percent and 15 percent of a maintenance margin.

While using margin, traders can use funds belonging to the exchange to extend leverage and in theory getting a chance of earning bigger profits.

Adding ADA to the list of margin trading products will increase its liquidity and trading volumes, which will be much appreciated by ADA holders.

Listing ADA after Shelley took place

Previously, Bitfinex added ADA to its trading list of assets following Cardano’s implementation of its Shelley upgrade.

The Cardano founder Charles Hoskison promised that after Shelley and appearance of smart contracts and native coins on Cardano, ADA will become “the best cryptocurrency in the market”.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

