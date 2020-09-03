ADA Margin Trading Is Live on Bitfinex after the Recent ADA Listing

Original article based on tweet

Paolo Ardoino has spread the word that Bitfinex has started margin trading for ADA, following the coin’s listing on the platform recently

According to Paolo Ardoino (the Bitfinex CTO), Cardano’s ADA margin trading has been launched on the platform, not long after ADA was added to the trading list to the joy of the Cardano community.

ADA is open for margin trading on Bitfinex

Today, on September 3, Bitfinex has launched margin trading with ADA pairs – ADA/USD and ADA USDT.

Starting from now, the ADA pairs are available for trading with a leverage up to 3.3x, with an initial aquity of 30 percent and 15 percent of a maintenance margin.

While using margin, traders can use funds belonging to the exchange to extend leverage and in theory getting a chance of earning bigger profits.

Adding ADA to the list of margin trading products will increase its liquidity and trading volumes, which will be much appreciated by ADA holders.

Listing ADA after Shelley took place

Previously, Bitfinex added ADA to its trading list of assets following Cardano’s implementation of its Shelley upgrade.

The Cardano founder Charles Hoskison promised that after Shelley and appearance of smart contracts and native coins on Cardano, ADA will become “the best cryptocurrency in the market”.