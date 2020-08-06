Tweet-based article

Bitfinex Announces Cardano’s ADA Listing Following Successful Shelley Upgrade

News
Thu, 08/06/2020 - 10:56
Yuri Molchan
Cardano has announced that its native token, ADA, has been listed on the major crypto exchange Bitfinex; this is another step toward ADA mass adoption
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

In a press release shared with U.Today, the Cardano Foundation announced that its native cryptocurrency. ADA, is finally going to be listed on the major global exchange, Bitfinex.

The team also spread the word about it on their Twitter page.

Image via Twitter

ADA/USD trading to kick off later today

The press release says that trading ADA-based pairs will start later today, August 6. It will begin with three spot trading pairs: ADA/BTC, ADA/USD and ADA/USDT.

By opening access to ADA via USD, Bitfinex promises to become one of the easiest platforms on which to buy ADA without having to purchase any other crypto.

Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino has called the listing of ADA a major natural step for the company since they have always wanted to offer ADA to their customers.

Cardano rolls out Shelley hard fork

About a week ago, on July 31, Cardano finally rolled out the long-awaited Shelley code upgrade. This hard fork opens the way for the adoption of smart contracts, dapps and full decentralization in the future.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson stated that, after Shelley, ADA will be the best cryptocurrency out there since it will finally be able to offer users what Bitcoin promised initially but never delivered on.

Related
Cardano Score May Be Updated, Weiss Ratings Says, on the Following Terms

Weiss Ratings on Cardano’s Shelley

As reported by U.Today on Thursday, the Weiss Crypto Ratings agency also commented on this event.

Its analyst stated that the rollout of Shelley has not changed the high rating given to Cardano by the agency. However, if Cardano achieves increased usage and gets its fundamentals improved thanks to Shelley, then the platform’s rating is likely to be updated.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
6 days ago

Ripple Paid $15.1 Mln in “Market Development Fees” to MoneyGram in Q2 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 days ago

XRP Dances Near $0.30 While Ripple’s Partner InstaReM Joins Forces with SBM Bank India
Yuri Molchan
News
15 hours ago

IOTA Becomes “Key Innovator” in EU's €80,000,000,000 Research Program

Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings