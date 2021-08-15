61 Million XRP Transferred by Major Exchanges, While XRP Spikes to $1.34

News
Sun, 08/15/2021 - 09:04
article image
Yuri Molchan
Over 60 million XRP has been wired by top-tier exchanges as XRP began rallying and reached $1.34 earlier today
61 Million XRP Transferred by Major Exchanges, While XRP Spikes to $1.34
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

As reported by Whale Alert crypto tracking service, over the past twenty-four hours, several major crypto trading venues, including Binance and Huobi, have transferred a total of 61 million XRP tokens.

Binance, Huobi, Bittrext shift $77 million worth of XRP

The popular blockchain sleuth on Twitter spotted three large transactions, carrying 40 million, 12, million and 9 million XRP.

The largest batch of crypto was sent between Binance and Huobi. US-based Bittrex moved first 12 million and then 9 million XRP to Upbit. The overall equivalent of XRP moved in fiat totals $77,105,418.

However, the glitch that appeared at the end of last week remains and the tweets about these XRP transfers quickly get removed by Whale Alert but the links with the details of the transactions are available.

9158_1
Image via Whale Alert

Related
$100k Is Magnet for Bitcoin, Grayscale Owner Barry Silbert Says

XRP surges to $1.34 as XRPL dev activity rises

As the sixth most popular crypto surged to the $1.33 level earler today, Santiment analytics company has shared a likely reason for XRP’s rally.

The cryptocurrency has demonstrated a 24.57% growth in the past twenty-four hours, taking the coin’s price to the $1.34 level. The Santiment team explains this by a rise in the XRP’s team development activity on Github.

9158_0
Image via TradingView

By now, the Ripple-affiliated currency is trading at $1.27.

#Ripple News #XRP Transfer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Crypto Market Back at $2 Trillion Market Cap as Bitcoin, ADA, XRP, DOGE Rise
08/15/2021 - 09:49
Crypto Market Back at $2 Trillion Market Cap as Bitcoin, ADA, XRP, DOGE Rise
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 61 Million XRP Transferred by Major Exchanges, While XRP Spikes to $1.34
08/15/2021 - 09:04
61 Million XRP Transferred by Major Exchanges, While XRP Spikes to $1.34
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image $100k Is Magnet for Bitcoin, Grayscale Owner Barry Silbert Says
08/15/2021 - 07:45
$100k Is Magnet for Bitcoin, Grayscale Owner Barry Silbert Says
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan