61 Million XRP Transferred by Major Exchanges, While XRP Spikes to $1.34

Over 60 million XRP has been wired by top-tier exchanges as XRP began rallying and reached $1.34 earlier today

As reported by Whale Alert crypto tracking service, over the past twenty-four hours, several major crypto trading venues, including Binance and Huobi, have transferred a total of 61 million XRP tokens.

Binance, Huobi, Bittrext shift $77 million worth of XRP

The popular blockchain sleuth on Twitter spotted three large transactions, carrying 40 million, 12, million and 9 million XRP.

The largest batch of crypto was sent between Binance and Huobi. US-based Bittrex moved first 12 million and then 9 million XRP to Upbit. The overall equivalent of XRP moved in fiat totals $77,105,418.

However, the glitch that appeared at the end of last week remains and the tweets about these XRP transfers quickly get removed by Whale Alert but the links with the details of the transactions are available.

Image via Whale Alert

XRP surges to $1.34 as XRPL dev activity rises

As the sixth most popular crypto surged to the $1.33 level earler today, Santiment analytics company has shared a likely reason for XRP’s rally.

The cryptocurrency has demonstrated a 24.57% growth in the past twenty-four hours, taking the coin’s price to the $1.34 level. The Santiment team explains this by a rise in the XRP’s team development activity on Github.

Image via TradingView

By now, the Ripple-affiliated currency is trading at $1.27.