123.2 Million XRP Wired by Ripple and Top Exchanges, While Coin Remains Above $1

Fri, 08/13/2021 - 14:25
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple and several major crypto exchanges have shifted over 123 million XRP, while Whale Alert is removing these XRP tweets for an unexplained reason
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Whale Alert has spotted several crypto transfers, carrying substantial amounts of XRP. In the last 20 hours, a total of 123.2 million XRP tokens have been moved.

That constitutes an astounding $126,553,386 at the current exchange rate. As of this writing, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency, XRP, is changing hands at $1.03 as per data provided by CoinMarketCap, remaining in this zone since Aug. 11.

Ripple and exchanges moving large amounts of XRP

According to tweets by the blockchain tracker, Ripple transferred 20 million to its RL18-VN wallet. As reported by U.Today on Thursday, Ripple sent the same amount of crypto to its partner in Mexico: Bitso.

This exchange is the largest crypto venue in Latin America and is actively spreading Ripple's ODL technology in the region. In November 2019, the fintech heavyweight from San Francisco invested an undisclosed amount of funds in this exchange.

Earlier this year, Bitso raised enough cash in a funding round to become the first crypto unicorn in Latin America.

Bybit exchange shifted a whopping 88,237,930 XRP ($87,644,550 USD) to Binance. Bittrex wired 15 million XRP to the Upbit crypto trading venue.

9152_0
Image via Whale Alert

Ethereum Wallets with 100K+ Coins Hold 43.7% of Total ETH Supply, Here’s What It Means for Market

Whale Alert is removing XRP transfer tweets

For the second consecutive day, Whale Alert has been removing tweets about XRP transactions. They remain in the feed but are marked as unavailable once you click on them. Data about these transfers can be seen if you click on the links provided in the "unavailable" tweet and can be also obtained from the Bithomp website that provides analytics for XRP transactions.

No explanation has been offered by Whale Alert on that yet.

9152_1
Image via Twitter
article image
