$100k Is Magnet for Bitcoin, Grayscale Owner Barry Silbert Says

News
Sun, 08/15/2021 - 07:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
CEO of Digital Currency Group Barry Silbert believes that Bitcoin is heading towards $100,000
$100k Is Magnet for Bitcoin, Grayscale Owner Barry Silbert Says
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Founder of the Digital Currency Group, the parent company of Grayscale, Barry Silbert, has taken to Twitter to share his take on the direction Bitcoin is likely to move in.

Silbert has called the $100,000 price line a “magnet” for the flagship cryptocurrency. He has tagged a similar tweet from June 22 two years ago, when he said the same about the $20,000 level for Bitcoin.

Back on that day, the leading crypto was trading at $4,023 and was ten months before recapturing the $20,000 all-time high first reached in December 2017.

This year, on April 14, Bitcoin soared to a new historic peak of $64,863. By now, after a massive correction, partly caused by Elon Musk’s critical tweets about Bitcoin as an environment-unfriendly currency and Chinese crackdown on BTC miners, the price went down to the $30,000 level and reversed.

Related
Elon Musk Claims Dogecoin Is "Strongest" Cryptocurrency When It Comes to Payments

By now, it has recovered and attempted to storm the $48,000 level on Satuday. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is sitting at $46,307, according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Last year, Barry Silbert claimed that the majority of cryptocurrencies will fail, but Bitcoin remains the king.

#Bitcoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Crypto Market Back at $2 Trillion Market Cap as Bitcoin, ADA, XRP, DOGE Rise
08/15/2021 - 09:49
Crypto Market Back at $2 Trillion Market Cap as Bitcoin, ADA, XRP, DOGE Rise
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 61 Million XRP Transferred by Major Exchanges, While XRP Spikes to $1.34
08/15/2021 - 09:04
61 Million XRP Transferred by Major Exchanges, While XRP Spikes to $1.34
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image $100k Is Magnet for Bitcoin, Grayscale Owner Barry Silbert Says
08/15/2021 - 07:45
$100k Is Magnet for Bitcoin, Grayscale Owner Barry Silbert Says
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan