Advertisement
AD

    5.21 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Addresses Enter Profit as Price Eyes $0.5

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin (DOGE) profitability hits 82%, highest level in weeks
    Mon, 6/05/2024 - 16:18
    5.21 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Addresses Enter Profit as Price Eyes $0.5
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The majority of wallets in the Dogecoin (DOGE) ecosystem are in profit as the broader market tilts toward a bullish recovery. According to data insights from IntoTheBlock (ITB), as many as 5.21 million addresses are in profit.

    Advertisement

    DOGE price and profitability

    Per the data, the 5.21 million addresses account for 82.66% of the total addresses in the Dogecoin ecosystem. The data pegs the optimal price for this profit level in between $0.143227 and $0.150461.

    Related
    DOGE Fan Billionaire Mark Cuban Responds to Dogecoin Founder's Confession on X

    Addresses in loss on the network come in at approximately 850,400, or 13.5% of the total. Wallets in this category that refuse to sell their holdings can flip these negative gains if the price returns to $0.183729 to $0.671001. The $0.150461 to $0.167839 price range marks the breakeven point with approximately 241,340 addresses, or 3.83% of the total sitting in this region.

    Dogecoin Profitability Chart. Source: IntoTheBlock

    The twist in the Dogecoin ecosystem, in which 82% of the addresses are in profit, has set a new milestone as the highest in weeks. With limited fundamentals driving its resurgence, Dogecoin has managed to anchor on general ecosystem trends, the influence of occasional whale buy-ups and the expectation of integration by Tesla and other Elon Musk-owned businesses.

    Can Dogecoin sustain this uptrend?

    Dogecoin remains an outlier as its current price of $0.1598 and a 12.45% weekly gain has helped it retain eighth place with $23,035,810,127.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Breaks Silence on Big DOGE Announcement

    The community’s expectations are lofty, and it hinges on seeing DOGE reclaim at least the $0.5 mark in the short term. In the long term, the drive remains to reclaim the all-time high (ATH) at $0.7376.

    Per the current outlook, Dogecoin may not achieve this feat unless Open Interest and new user growth shoots up remarkably on a major market reboot.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image XRP Skyrockets 91% in Volume as XRP Price Goes Wild
    2024/05/06 16:14
    XRP Skyrockets 91% in Volume as XRP Price Goes Wild
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image SOL and BNB Price Prediction for May 6
    2024/05/06 16:14
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for May 6
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Pinpoints Pivotal Decision in Remedies Phase
    2024/05/06 16:14
    Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Pinpoints Pivotal Decision in Remedies Phase
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SenseChain: Sense Contracts, Sense Currency
    CurrencyMiner Demonstrates New Instruments for Daily Income Generation
    FSL Launches MOOAR Box Season 2 Rewards, Pioneering Gamified NFT Marketplace Experience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    5.21 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Addresses Enter Profit as Price Eyes $0.5
    XRP Skyrockets 91% in Volume as XRP Price Goes Wild
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for May 6
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD