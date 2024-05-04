Advertisement
    DOGE Officially Added to Tesla’s Payment Options But There’s Catch

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    DOGE soars 21% as Elon Musk’s e-car behemoth has officially included Dogecoin as one of its payment methods
    Sat, 4/05/2024 - 12:55
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Contents
    In a recent development, prominent e-car producer Tesla run by Elon Musk has added Dogecoin as an official payment option to its website. The payments page has been updated and now it includes Dogecoin, crypto community’s favorite meme coin.

    Tesla officially embraces Dogecoin 

    However, Tesla still accepts DOGE only for merchandise in the online Tesla Shop. The addition says that “Dogecoin may also be accepted on select products.”

    Tesla accepts DOGE
    Image via Tesla

    For the first time, Elon Musk’s company began to accept Dogecoin as an experiment in January 2022. Back then, the tech mogul stated, it was an experiment to see how it will go. Various company merchandise began to sell for DOGE – for example, Tesla Cyberwhistle and the “Giga Texas” belt buckle.

    Later that year, another company run by the same CEO followed suit – SpaceX.

    DOGE price spikes 21%

    Two years after than, in March 2024, during his visit to Giga factory in Berlin, Musk was asked by the audience whether Tesla intends to implement Dogecoin payments for electric cars. The tech mogul responded that they should add DOGE as a payment option at some point in the future. This statement made by Musk provoked a 10% price surge of DOGE immediately. The rise did not last long, though.

    DOGE price skyrockets
    Image via TradingView

    As of this writing, the largest meme cryptocurrency DOGE is changing hands at $0.159 after soaring by more than 21% in the past 24 hours on the Tesla news.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
