DOGE Officially Added to Tesla’s Payment Options But There’s Catch

In a recent development, prominent e-car producer Tesla run by Elon Musk has added Dogecoin as an official payment option to its website. The payments page has been updated and now it includes Dogecoin, crypto community’s favorite meme coin.

Tesla officially embraces Dogecoin

However, Tesla still accepts DOGE only for merchandise in the online Tesla Shop. The addition says that “Dogecoin may also be accepted on select products.”

For the first time, Elon Musk’s company began to accept Dogecoin as an experiment in January 2022. Back then, the tech mogul stated, it was an experiment to see how it will go. Various company merchandise began to sell for DOGE – for example, Tesla Cyberwhistle and the “Giga Texas” belt buckle.

Later that year, another company run by the same CEO followed suit – SpaceX.

DOGE price spikes 21%

Two years after than, in March 2024, during his visit to Giga factory in Berlin, Musk was asked by the audience whether Tesla intends to implement Dogecoin payments for electric cars. The tech mogul responded that they should add DOGE as a payment option at some point in the future. This statement made by Musk provoked a 10% price surge of DOGE immediately. The rise did not last long, though.

As of this writing, the largest meme cryptocurrency DOGE is changing hands at $0.159 after soaring by more than 21% in the past 24 hours on the Tesla news.