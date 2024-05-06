Advertisement
    DOGE Fan Billionaire Mark Cuban Responds to Dogecoin Founder's Confession on X

    Yuri Molchan
    Mark Cuban has commented on recent tweet by Billy Markus about what can be called 'free speech'
    Mon, 6/05/2024 - 13:03
    DOGE Fan Billionaire Mark Cuban Responds to Dogecoin Founder's Confession on X
    Billionaire, investor and cohost of the Shark Tank show Mark Cuban has responded to a tweet by Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus about his major activity on the X social media platform.

    Markus created the original meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, 11 years ago – in 2013. Cuban happens to be one of the top-tier Dogecoin fans. He used to be the principal owner of the Mavericks basketball team, which accepted DOGE for tickets and merchandise. However, in November last year, Cuban sold almost all his stake in the team and now owns only 27% of it for more than $3 billion.

    In January, during an AMA (“ask me anything”) session on X, Cuban assured that the Mavericks still accept DOGE. The team has been accepting Dogecoin as payment since 2021, being the first ever sports team to accept crypto.

    Cuban offers supporting hand to DOGE founder

    A few years prior to that, Cuban was a vocal cryptocurrency critic, who stated that buying bananas makes more sense than buying Bitcoin – at least one can eat the bananas. However, recently, he has been not only a big fan of DOGE but also of Bitcoin, Ethereum and several other top cryptos.

    Cuban has responded to a recent “confession” by the Dogecoin founder. Billy Markus shared his position on s-posting and complaining on social media, making sort of a confession on that point.

    Mark Cuban supported Markus, and they both agreed that “positive trolling” is “never silly.”

    Markus comments on "big announcement for DOGE"

    As reported by U.Today, Markus was asked about the timing of when he plans to make a “big announcement for DOGE.” The Dogecoin cofounder responded, saying that he does not plan to make any such announcements.

    He reminded the X user that he had withdrawn from the Dogecoin project more than 10 years ago; both he and Jackson Palmer did that almost immediately after the meme coin was launched.

    Initially, DOGE was created as a parody of Bitcoin (based on the BTC code), as an alternative cryptocurrency based on the meme dog Kabosu and not at all a serious competitor to Bitcoin.

    Markus still holds a tiny DOGE stash and very little Bitcoin, as he tweeted at the start of the year.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017.
