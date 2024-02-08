$50,000 Remains Key Level for Bitcoin: Trader

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to trader Glen Goodman, Bitcoin is facing a crucial resistance level at $50,000, which it has approached but not yet convincingly breached.

This level has been spotlighted as a pivotal point for Bitcoin's short-term market sentiment.

The flagship cryptocurrency is currently trading at $45,039.59, up by 4.9% over the last 24 hours.

The pivotal level

The chart shared by Goodman reveals a pattern of fluctuation where Bitcoin has been wrestling with the $50,000 resistance line.

Over the past year, Bitcoin has seen a dramatic fall from its all-time high, followed by a period of consolidation and a recent upward trend.

The volume of trades, represented at the bottom of the chart, shows less activity during the consolidation period, which indicates a cautious approach from investors.

The blue dotted line demarcates the $50,000 level, a threshold that has been tested several times.

The major test

A break above the aforementioned level could be significant, indicating potential for further gains. However, the repeated tests of this level without a clear breakthrough highlight the market's uncertainty.

Analyst Gert van Lagen points out that Bitcoin's price moves before breaking previous all-time highs often involve a close within the 61.8-78.6% Fibonacci retracement levels.

This is followed by a test of the 61.8% level and potentially a parabolic rise beyond the previous all-time high.