$50,000 Remains Key Level for Bitcoin: Trader

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin's approach to the $50,000 mark has become a focal point for traders
Thu, 8/02/2024 - 18:27
Cover image via www.freepik.com

According to trader Glen Goodman, Bitcoin is facing a crucial resistance level at $50,000, which it has approached but not yet convincingly breached. 

This level has been spotlighted as a pivotal point for Bitcoin's short-term market sentiment.

The flagship cryptocurrency is currently trading at $45,039.59, up by 4.9% over the last 24 hours. 

The pivotal level 

The chart shared by Goodman reveals a pattern of fluctuation where Bitcoin has been wrestling with the $50,000 resistance line. 

Over the past year, Bitcoin has seen a dramatic fall from its all-time high, followed by a period of consolidation and a recent upward trend. 

The volume of trades, represented at the bottom of the chart, shows less activity during the consolidation period, which indicates a cautious approach from investors. 

The blue dotted line demarcates the $50,000 level, a threshold that has been tested several times. 

The major test

A break above the aforementioned level could be significant, indicating potential for further gains. However, the repeated tests of this level without a clear breakthrough highlight the market's uncertainty.

Analyst Gert van Lagen points out that Bitcoin's price moves before breaking previous all-time highs often involve a close within the 61.8-78.6% Fibonacci retracement levels.

This is followed by a test of the 61.8% level and potentially a parabolic rise beyond the previous all-time high.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
