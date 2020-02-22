50 Mln XRP Sent Between Large Crypto Exchanges, Japanese Bitbank Involved

Original article based on tweet

Over the past two days, 50 mln XRP has been moved between three large trading platforms and the Japanese BitBank, which, some assume, may join a new ODL corridor soon

The XRPL Monitor bot has reported several massive XRP transactions that total 50 mln XRP ($13,790,820).

Ripple’s milestones in 2020 so far

This year, Ripple has already made a few major moves – Brad Garlinghouse mentioning a possible IPO this year (though later on he stated he was largely misunderstood) and Brad Garlinghouse getting featured in an interview with CNN’s Julia Chatterley for the second time. This may suggest that Ripple is the only crypto company so far that has been of interest outside the community.

However, as reported by U.Today earlier on Saturday, the head of Tron, Justin Sun, had also made it into the CNN studio for an interview.

Besides, recently it was revealed that Ripple had been included into top 100 cross-border payment companies.

Must Read John McAfee Praises Privacy Crypto, Reveals the Secret of Technical Progress - READ MORE

50 mln moved – Binance, Huobi, Bitbank

Since XRP is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, large transactions made with it attract a lot of public attention.

This time, XRPL Monitor has spotted four transfers totalling 50 mln XRP.

Binance – Huobi Bithumb – Bithumb Bitbank – Bitbank Anonymous wallet – anonymous wallet

Image via Twitter

Earlier, it was reported that some believed Binance.US and Bitbank were trialling a new ODL corridor for transferring XRP.