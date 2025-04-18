Mysterious $126,947,543 Bitcoin Transfer Blows Minds As Top Whales Ignite Market

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent blockchain platform Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transactions, has spotted a massive crypto transfer carrying more than one hundred million dollars’ worth of Bitcoin.

This transaction took place between anonymous wallets and it carried 1,500 BTC, which is the equivalent of $126,947,543.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 1,500 #BTC (126,947,543 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/F3xCZZEvlW — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) April 18, 2025

The community eagerly responded to this X post, intrigued by the anonymous nature of this massive Bitcoin transfer. X users wrote: “another huge one;” “Another huge transaction.” Another user pointed out that cryptocurrency whales have become more active recently: “Whale moves happening, stay alert.”

Large whales accumulating BTC aggressively: Glassnode

Popular on-chain data company Glassnode has shared curious data about Bitcoin whales and accumulation of BTC they have been doing recently. According to the tweet, large whales (those that hold a minimum of 10,000 BTC or more in their wallets) continue buying Bitcoin in large amounts. Glassnode referred to this as the continuation of “a strong accumulation trend.” These top cryptocurrency investors are leading the market at the moment, per this report.

Whales holding >10K $BTC maintain a strong accumulation trend (~0.7), continuing to lead the market. Smaller cohorts - from <1 $BTC to 100 $BTC - are easing off their distribution, with the 10–100 $BTC group now hovering around 0.5, hinting at a potential pivot toward… pic.twitter.com/DOYWAMch0G — glassnode (@glassnode) April 18, 2025

Smaller whale cohorts – with holdings between 1 BTC and 100 BTC are slowing down selling and are cutting down on their Bitcoin redistribution in general. The investor group with 10-100 Bitcoins are considering “a potential pivot toward accumulation,” which suggests that the sentiment of mid-sized Bitcoin holders is about change.