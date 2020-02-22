Back
Original article based on tweet

John McAfee Praises Privacy Crypto, Reveals the Secret of Technical Progress

📰 News
Sat, 02/22/2020 - 08:45
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Yuri Molchan

    In his recent tweet, the US presidential candidate John McAfee signs the praises to privacy coins, talks about the necessary factor for the technical progress development

Cover image via www.instagram.com

The antivirus guru and a prominent crypto bull John McAfee has not been tweeting about cryptocurrencies for a while busy talking to his followers about the permanent faults of the US government and the taxation system.

However, a few hours ago, he resumed his perpetual discussion of virtues that cryptocurrencies – privacy coins in particular – have.

'Criminals are using privacy coins. Thank God!'

In a recent tweet, John McAfee praises privacy coins or rather he praises criminals for being the first to adopt all valuable technical novelties – automobiles, the telephone and now they are welcoming privacy coins.

McAfee tweets:

“Authorities are always behind. Now, they [criminals] have validated the power of privacy. Thank God!”

Must Read
Tron’s Justin Sun Gives Interview to CNN, Shortly After Brad Garlinghouse - READ MORE

‘Technical progress happens despite bureaucracy’

In the second tweet in the thread, McAfee continues the discussion, revealing the reasons, why the authorities are perpetually behind.

McAfee believes that this is down to bureaucracy. Bureaucrats have a high level of incompetence, the crypto baron says.

“They use their power to slow the rate of society's progress down to their own level of incompetence.”

McAfee is no longer Bitcoin fan

Recently, the former antivirus mogul revealed that he believes Bitcoin to be ‘ancient technology’, saying that he no longer bets on BTC as a tool to change the global financial system.

As per him, blockchains that are appearing now are much better and all his BTC promo campaign, the prediction that BTC will hit $1 mln and a promise to eat his penis if it does not have proved to be just a bait to attract new users into the crypto sphere.

#John McAfee #Bitcoin
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Annotated Specification Released: What's New

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Annotated Specification Released: What's New
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Jump to $200,000 within Two Years

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Jump to $200,000 within Two Years
Tron’s Justin Sun Gives Interview to CNN, Shortly After Brad Garlinghouse

Tron’s Justin Sun Gives Interview to CNN, Shortly After Brad Garlinghouse