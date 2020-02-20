Trading Legend Peter Brandt Slams XRP Fans on Twitter, Here’s Why

Original article based on tweet

Famous old-school trader Peter Brandt criticizes XRP fans while the XRP Liquidity Index comes close to 20 Mln on the Bitso exchange

Old-school stock market trader Peter Brandt, who frequently posts Bitcoin charts and sometimes comments on the course of other top coins (e.g. XRP), has bashed crypto fans and, in particular – XRP hodlers.

Trading guru slams XRP fans

Peter Brandt says that he has been receiving insulting responses from XRP fans, emphasizing that these people lack civility, are immature and rude.

In the future, Mr Brandt plans to choose another social media group for posting crypto charts.

I periodically volunteer comments on various charts.



The rudeness and immaturity of XRP fans (crypto fans in general) is insulting and lacks civility



In the futures I will limit crypo charts to another social media group that actually seeks to learn — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) February 20, 2020

Earlier today, Mr. Brandt posted a prediction of the XRP price, saying that the third-largest coin may soon decline to $0.20 – the low under which XRP has spent quite some time. Recently, though, it managed to break above this price point.

XRP liquidity approaches new ATH

Meanwhile, XRP is gaining more liquidity as its index on the Mexican exchange Bitso is approaching another massive all-time high – 20 million.

At the time of writing, the index value totals 18,256,521. The ATH of 20,391,941 is very close, considering the fact that only 54 percent of trading on Bitso has been completed for today.

The XRP army on Reddit has taken the news warmly, although the XRP liquidity value they are discussing is slightly lower than the one in the tweet above since their chart was posted several hours ago.

One Redditor writes:

“I wonder when mainstream financial media will start to notice. Currently XRP accounts for more than 10% of transfers in the USD-MXN corridor. My own guess is it needs to be 20-30% before it'll catch their eyes and since MoneyGram has around 20% (can't remember where I got that number) they would need more partners in that corridor but it also means that MoneyGram now runs 50% of their volume to Mexico through ODL."

