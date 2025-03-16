Advertisement
    $3 for XRP: Here's What's Needed for Price

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 16/03/2025 - 12:34
    XRP finally gaining bullish momentum, but biggest test is still ahead
    $3 for XRP: Here's What's Needed for Price
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As it continues to rise, XRP is displaying strong momentum on the market. The price is getting close to important resistance levels that could dictate its next move. Following a strong rally, the asset is currently moving in the direction of the upper limit of its descending price channel, which has historically served as an obstacle to upward movement.

    XRP is now very close to breaking out of this long-term trend thanks to the recent surge. If it manages to break through the resistance zone, the way to $3 might become accessible. A breakout of that kind would signal a major change in the mood of the market and the return of buyers, which could pave the way to a protracted bull run. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    However, a few crucial elements need to line up for XRP to keep up its momentum and continue its rally to $3. Initially there must be sustained buying pressure, with higher trading volume validating the breakout. It may be an indication of exhaustion and raise the possibility of a reversal if volume drops close to the resistance. Additionally, XRP's next move will be influenced by the state of the market as a whole. 

    A robust Bitcoin rally or a resurgence of investor interest in altcoins may supply the impetus required for XRP to rise. However, XRP's upward trend might come to an end if Bitcoin falters or if macroeconomic uncertainty rises. Since XRP is still technically in its descending channel, another rejection could occur if it is unable to overcome resistance. 

    The price reaction around this critical level should be closely watched by traders because a failed breakout could trigger a retracement toward lower support zones or even another period of consolidation. XRP bulls are currently in charge, but the real test is still to come. XRP may finally make the long-awaited move toward $3 if it can overcome resistance and maintain momentum.

    #XRP

