Crucial Warning Issued by SHIB Team: Details

The official SHIB social media marketing expert, known to the community under the pseudonym Lucie, has addressed the SHIB army. Her message was particularly aimed at those who have been criticizing and underestimating SHIB and its layer-2 solution, Shibarium.

She assured that the SHIB team is not doing nothing but continuing to improve Shibarium and the whole Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Lucie's fundamental statement on SHIB

The SHIB marketing lead reminded the community that many critics underestimate and have always underestimated SHIB. They have doubted SHIB, Shibarium and the SHIB army. “But we keep building,” Lucie stated determinedly.

When the time comes, she added, the success of SHIB will surpass anything that critics could have imagined: “And when the time comes, we’ll Treat ourselves to the success they never saw coming.”

Half billion SHIB go up in smoke

As reported by U.Today earlier, the Shibburn tracking platform has spread the word about an immense amount of meme coins transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets and out of circulation over the past seven days.

The amount of coins burned constitutes 535,850,180 SHIB, with almost all of it burned two days ago in a single transaction. Shibburn revealed the details of this burn, showing that 459,294,504 SHIB coins were scorched by an anonymous whale, and it was the largest single burn transfer over the entire past week.