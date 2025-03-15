Advertisement
AD

    Crucial Warning Issued by SHIB Team: Details

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 15/03/2025 - 20:00
    Top Shiba Inu executive issues warning to those who underestimate SHIB
    Advertisement
    Crucial Warning Issued by SHIB Team: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The official SHIB social media marketing expert, known to the community under the pseudonym Lucie, has addressed the SHIB army. Her message was particularly aimed at those who have been criticizing and underestimating SHIB and its layer-2 solution, Shibarium.

    She assured that the SHIB team is not doing nothing but continuing to improve Shibarium and the whole Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    Related
    '$1 Million Per BTC' Samson Mow Explains Difference Between Gold and Bitcoin
    Sat, 03/15/2025 - 11:36
    '$1 Million Per BTC' Samson Mow Explains Difference Between Gold and Bitcoin
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone
    Dogecoin Founder Intrigues Crypto Community With Mysterious Crash Chart
    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%

    Lucie's fundamental statement on SHIB

    The SHIB marketing lead reminded the community that many critics underestimate and have always underestimated SHIB. They have doubted SHIB, Shibarium and the SHIB army. “But we keep building,” Lucie stated determinedly.

    Advertisement

    When the time comes, she added, the success of SHIB will surpass anything that critics could have imagined: “And when the time comes, we’ll Treat ourselves to the success they never saw coming.”

    Half billion SHIB go up in smoke

    As reported by U.Today earlier, the Shibburn tracking platform has spread the word about an immense amount of meme coins transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets and out of circulation over the past seven days.

    Related
    SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Mysteriously Disappears from X – What's Happening?
    Sat, 03/15/2025 - 08:33
    SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Mysteriously Disappears from X – What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The amount of coins burned constitutes 535,850,180 SHIB, with almost all of it burned two days ago in a single transaction. Shibburn revealed the details of this burn, showing that 459,294,504 SHIB coins were scorched by an anonymous whale, and it was the largest single burn transfer over the entire past week.

    #SHIB #Shibarium #Token Burn

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 15, 2025 - 15:57
    XRP Price Prediction for March 15
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Mar 15, 2025 - 15:40
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 15
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crucial Warning Issued by SHIB Team: Details
    XRP Price Prediction for March 15
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 15
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD