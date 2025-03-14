Advertisement
AD

    XRP Price on Verge of 18% Rally If History Aligns: Details

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 14/03/2025 - 14:23
    XRP history in spotlight, teasing more massive rally in play for coin this month
    Advertisement
    XRP Price on Verge of 18% Rally If History Aligns: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is signaling bullish moves. The coin is witnessing a price rally that could see it close the month of March on a positive note. Notably, XRP has recorded its fourth-best price performance in March since 2014.

    Advertisement

    XRP’s March rally and historical trends

    Cryptorank data shows that XRP's average monthly price growth has been 18% for the past 11 years. Given its trajectory so far, analysts predict a likely repeat performance for the coin.

    Article image
    XRP Historical Data. Source: Cryptorank

    Despite experiencing volatility on the market, XRP has rebounded well, lifting off from key support levels. For instance, XRP dropped as low as $1.93 within the last seven days as the general market witnessed bearish pressure.

    Related
    XRP vs. Ethereum (ETH): Ripple CTO Clears up Major Sale Misconception
    Fri, 03/14/2025 - 10:05
    XRP vs. Ethereum (ETH): Ripple CTO Clears up Major Sale Misconception
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    However, the coin has recovered sharply and returned to the $2 zone. As of this writing, XRP's price changed hands at $2.32, representing a 2.88% uptick in the last 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data.

    Within the same time frame, trading volume increased slightly by 0.14% to $5.61 billion. The recovery has attracted the interest of investors who are ready to engage and actively take advantage of the possible price rally.

    Factors influencing XRP’s trajectory

    Based on historical precedence, market observers note that XRP price growth commences in March and proceeds upward.

    XRP has historically recorded an average increase of 26.6% and 27.7% in April and May. Therefore, the rebound move seen by XRP at the moment might signal a pending rally for the coming months.

    Related
    200,000,000 XRP Suddenly Leave Ripple into Unknown: What's Going On?
    Thu, 03/13/2025 - 16:05
    200,000,000 XRP Suddenly Leave Ripple into Unknown: What's Going On?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Meanwhile, developments like the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) pending decision on filed applications could swing things for XRP.

    Notably, Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, has predicted that BlackRock could join the race for an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF). So far, several asset managers have filed for an XRP ETF, although the SEC has shifted from deciding on Grayscale's application to May 21, 2025.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 14, 2025 - 14:07
    Bitcoin Back to $10,000? - Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone Reveals Gloomy Prospect
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 14, 2025 - 12:17
    2 Million: XRP Just Made Crucial Comeback
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price on Verge of 18% Rally If History Aligns: Details
    Bitcoin Back to $10,000? - Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone Reveals Gloomy Prospect
    2 Million: XRP Just Made Crucial Comeback
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD