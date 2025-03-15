Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for March 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 15/03/2025 - 15:57
    Has midterm bullish trend of XRP started yet?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The majority of the coins are in the green zone, however, there are some exceptions from the rule, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    XRP is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 4.31%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels. As most of the ATR has been passed, traders are unlikely to see sharp ups or downs by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the bar is about to close bullish. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. 

    Respectively, sideways trading in the range of $2.30-$2.60 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. Thus, the low volume confirms the absence of buyers' and sellers' energy. All in all, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves by the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $2.4266 at press time.

