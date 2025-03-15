Advertisement
AD

    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 15/03/2025 - 15:05
    XRP poised for fifth straight day of gains
    Advertisement
    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP, the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, rebounded from lows of $1.90 on March 11 after declining four consecutive days previously.

    Following its rebound on March 11, XRP has risen for four consecutive days, and today will be the fifth if it closes in green. At the time of writing, XRP was up 5.62% in the last 24 hours to $2.43.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    XRP's price bounce coincides with the relief rally across various digital assets following a sell-off at the start of the week. Bitcoin rose from a four-month low earlier this week, as did other risky assets, following the recent turbulence on global markets. Bitcoin topped $85,000 at one point on Friday, and XRP rose nearly 8% at one point.

    HOT Stories
    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%
    SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Mysteriously Disappears from X – What's Happening?
    SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 416% With Half Billion SHIB Torched

    XRP gains momentum amid market downturn

    The crypto summit held last week, the inclusion of Bitcoin and a digital asset reserve in an executive order and the dismissal of multiple lawsuits against major crypto firms provided a small boost to cryptocurrency prices. Investors remained focused on macroeconomic events such as inflation, triggering a market sell-off.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Hourly Death Cross Forms Amid Market Volatility: What's Next?
    Sun, 03/09/2025 - 10:49
    XRP Hourly Death Cross Forms Amid Market Volatility: What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    On-chain analytics platform Santiment noted in a recent report that good news amid the disappointing crypto market performance in recent weeks is that there are some signs of altcoin rebounds happening.

    Santiment names XRP among large-cap coins that have quietly gained momentum (including price dominance on Bitcoin), while BTC's market value ranges between $78,000 and $84,000.

    What's next?

    Following days of consistent rises, which touched highs of $2.47 in Saturday's session, XRP may briefly consolidate before attempting to break higher. On the upside, XRP faces its next barrier at the daily SMA 50 at $2.54. If XRP can turn this crucial level back into support, it could aim for $3 again.

    Related
    2 Million: XRP Just Made Crucial Comeback
    Fri, 03/14/2025 - 12:17
    2 Million: XRP Just Made Crucial Comeback
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    On the contrary, if the XRP price turns down from its current levels, it might suggest that market sentiment remains negative. XRP may retest the critical $2 support level, and if this level is broken, it might complete a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern, bringing it down to $1.28.

    Meanwhile, XRP is trading between its daily moving averages of 50 and 200 at $2.54 and $1.63, with a break in either direction indicating the direction of XRP's next price move.

    #XRP News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 15, 2025 - 15:00
    Pepe (PEPE) Meme Coin Becomes Only Meme Crypto in Red
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Mar 15, 2025 - 14:34
    Shiba Inu Whales Awakening: Will SHIB Price Follow?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    Pepe (PEPE) Meme Coin Becomes Only Meme Crypto in Red
    Shiba Inu Whales Awakening: Will SHIB Price Follow?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD