Advertisement
AD

    $250 Million Solana Token Mystery Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Quarter-billion-dollar Solana-to-Coinbase transfer sparks sell-off fears
    Tue, 21/01/2025 - 12:29
    A
    A
    A
    $250 Million Solana Token Mystery Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The first day after Jan. 20 did not start as planned for the cryptocurrency market. With no announcement of the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, the only thunderous event was someone depositing almost a quarter of a billion dollars worth of Solana (SOL) tokens on the leading U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase. 

    Advertisement

    As spotted by Whale Alert, there have been four such tranches of different sizes deposited directly to Coinbase in the last few hours. It all started with one worth 302,520 SOL, which is equivalent to $72.51 million, and ended, at least for now, with 214,835 SOL shifting there. 

    Related
    Coinbase CEO Alerts of Massive Solana Activity Surge: What's Happening?
    Mon, 01/20/2025 - 14:29
    Coinbase CEO Alerts of Massive Solana Activity Surge: What's Happening?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Gary Gensler Loses Government Checkmark
    Bitcoin Logs Record-Breaking Holiday Volume
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burning Through Support Levels, Ethereum (ETH) Finally Wakes Up, Solid Above $3,000, XRP Defies Price Correction: Comeback Imminent
    Breaking: SEC Now Has New Acting Chairman

    What's interesting is that all of the addresses sending tokens are different, though that does not indicate separate entities shifting the Solana token to Coinbase, as the nature of these transfers and timing is very similar.

    Advertisement

    In the common perception of crypto market participants, such transfers indicate the willingness of large holders to sell their tokens. Even if that were not true, the message itself can scare others into doing just that.  

    Red flag

    If you want to be a total pessimist, you may conclude that a major whale decided to cash out their SOL in the midst of an all-time high for the price of the token and not a very clear situation on the cryptocurrency market right now. 

    Besides, Solana as a blockchain is currently home to many profitable apps, like pumpfun for example, and there are many people interested in cashing out the proceeds from the hype of the last cycle — not to forget the meme coin mania that took place mainly on Solana.

    Related
    Gary Gensler Loses Government Checkmark
    Tue, 01/21/2025 - 06:56
    Gary Gensler Loses Government Checkmark
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Meanwhile, the price of the altcoin is down almost 2% since the beginning of the new trading session. Maybe the potential sell-off has not happened yet, or maybe it will not happen at all. But over $250 million in Solana hitting Coinbase this morning was definitely not in the plans of many crypto enthusiasts.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Solana #Solana News #SOL News #Coinbase
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Jan 21, 2025 - 12:06
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for January 21
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Jan 21, 2025 - 11:49
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Unexpected Bearish Move: Crucial Price Levels to Watch
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MemeX by Phemex: Effortless Meme Token Trading on Solana for Everyone
    Gate Ventures Pledges $20M to Support the BNB Incubation Alliance (BIA)
    The 13th Global Edition of CYSEC QATAR 2025 to Gather 500+ Global Experts in Cybersecurity to Strengthen Qatar’s Future
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $250 Million Solana Token Mystery Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for January 21
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Unexpected Bearish Move: Crucial Price Levels to Watch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD