    Coinbase Removes These Cryptos in Tactical Shift: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 16/05/2025 - 11:09
    Coinbase reveals fresh updates in eventful week
    Coinbase Removes These Cryptos in Tactical Shift: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Crypto exchange Coinbase has recently made changes to its trading platform. In its latest move, the crypto exchange announced the delisting of Movement (MOVE) while expanding its crypto support for users in New York.

    In an official tweet, Coinbase stated that it has disabled trading for the Movement (MOVE) token. While users will no longer be able to trade MOVE on the platform, Coinbase assured its customers that their funds remain safe and accessible. Users can continue to withdraw MOVE tokens at any time, despite the delisting move.

    Coinbase regularly monitors the assets on its platform to ensure they meet its listing standards, with the delisting of MOVE based on recent reviews.

    In a more positive update, Coinbase stated that Coinbase Wrapped Staked Ethereum (CBETH) is now available to New York residents. CBETH is now available on the Coinbase platform and Coinbase mobile apps on iOS and Android.

    This week, Coinbase announced wrapped versions of Cardano, Dogecoin, Litecoin and XRP (cbADA, cbDOGE, cbLTC, cbXRP) were coming soon, with the launch date to be announced later.

    In a May 7 announcement, Coinbase stated it had disabled trading for Gemini Dollar (GUSD) and GYEN (GYEN).

    Coinbase's latest developments

    Coinbase on Thursday reported that rogue overseas support agents were bribed by criminals to reveal sensitive user data, including names, addresses, masked bank details and ID documents. The incident may cost Coinbase up to $400 million to fix, according to estimates.

    While no funds, passwords or private keys were exposed, and Coinbase Prime accounts remained "untouched," the attackers exploited the information to conduct targeted social engineering schemes on users.

    The latest developments come days before the major crypto exchange is set to join the benchmark S&P 500 index, which is regarded as a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry.

