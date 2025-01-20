Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Coinbase CEO Alerts of Massive Solana Activity Surge: What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Coinbase CEO points to unexpected massive surge in Solana activity in last few days
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 14:29
    A
    A
    A
    Coinbase CEO Alerts of Massive Solana Activity Surge: What's Happening?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent response on X, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong highlighted an unexpected surge in Solana activity. Armstrong noted that Coinbase's Solana infrastructure was under significant pressure, stating that the Coinbase team had been working hard to scale the infrastructure in response to the unexpected surge.

    Advertisement

    "Team is working hard on scaling our Solana infra now - lots of Solana activity last few days, we were not anticipating this level of surge," the Coinbase CEO wrote. This activity surge most likely began on Friday and extended through the weekend, as meme tokens issued on the Solana blockchain sparked a market frenzy. Solana's price rose as well, setting new record highs.

    Elsewhere, Solana Floor, a Solana-focused X account, cited multichain wallet Phantom reporting over eight million requests per minute, resulting in wallet loading failures and transaction issues. Users faced disruptions as the recent meme coin frenzy on Solana drove massive activity.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Sees Stunning $224 Million Surge in Market Shift
    Mon, 01/06/2025 - 14:37
    Solana (SOL) Sees Stunning $224 Million Surge in Market Shift
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to the same source, Solana's 24-hour DEX trading volume hit $23.7 billion in the last 24 hours, setting a new high, with DEX dominance at a historic 65%. This volume is three times greater than the combined volume of Ethereum and its layer-2s.

    It is worth noting that the Solana chain has held up despite the massive activity surge and is operational, with 100% uptime. The most recent update from the Solana Status webpage reports all systems operational with no reported downtime in the last 90 days.

    SOL hits record highs

    Solana's SOL has reached new highs, fueled by the recent meme coin mania. The price of SOL rose to a high of $294 on Sunday, marking a fresh all-time high.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Surpasses $200 in Epic 2025 Start
    Thu, 01/02/2025 - 10:10
    Solana (SOL) Surpasses $200 in Epic 2025 Start
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Solana is the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. It launched in 2020 as a faster and cheaper alternative to Ethereum, and it currently hosts some of the most popular meme coins, including BONK and Dogwifhat (WIF), as well as decentralized finance (DeFi) and gaming projects.

    At the time of writing, SOL had retraced from its recent highs, down 11.44% in the last 24 hours to $260 but still up 48% weekly.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Solana News #Brian Armstrong #Coinbase
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 20, 2025 - 14:19
    Binance's CZ: This Is Good for Bitcoin
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 20, 2025 - 14:13
    Vitalik's Big Shake-Up Fails to Stop Ethereum Token Sales
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate US CEO Invited to U.S. Presidential Inauguration and Inaugural Week Events
    ApeX Kicks Off Airdrop Season with a Retroactive Airdrop + 25M $APEX from 175M $APEX Treasury Pool
    Over 5 Million SOLV Tokens Up for Grabs in Upcoming Airdrop Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CEO Alerts of Massive Solana Activity Surge: What's Happening?
    Binance's CZ: This Is Good for Bitcoin
    Vitalik's Big Shake-Up Fails to Stop Ethereum Token Sales
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD