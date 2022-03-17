211 Million XRP Moved by Crypto Whales as XRP Trades in $0.79 Range

Thu, 03/17/2022 - 14:40
Yuri Molchan
Large crypto investors have shoveled over 211 million XRP coins as XRP shows an almost 4% rise
211 Million XRP Moved by Crypto Whales as XRP Trades in $0.79 Range
Whale Alert crypto tracker has detected several large XRP transfers that carried slightly more than 211 million XRP coins over the past 24 hours as owners of anonymous wallets have been moving their funds.

In the meantime, XRP is changing hands at the $0.7937 level.

211 million XRP coins transferred

Whale Alert has tweeted that four "heavy" transactions have moved 211.4 million XRP between several leading digital exchanges, including FTX and Binance.

The largest transaction here carried an astounding 100,000,000 XRP to the Binance exchange. Bittrex transferred 35,049,056 XRP to FTX exchange.

The former also participated in one more transaction, sending 40 million XRP to Mexico-based Bitso – a local crypto unicorn and a partner of Ripple Labs in providing ODL (On-Demand Liquidity) services.

Bitso has also shifted 36,400,000 between its own wallets. The total worth of the Ripple-affiliated XRP transferred in the past 24 hours is $161.2 million.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

