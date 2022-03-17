211 Million XRP Moved by Crypto Whales as XRP Trades in $0.79 Range

Large crypto investors have shoveled over 211 million XRP coins as XRP shows an almost 4% rise

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Whale Alert crypto tracker has detected several large XRP transfers that carried slightly more than 211 million XRP coins over the past 24 hours as owners of anonymous wallets have been moving their funds.

In the meantime, XRP is changing hands at the $0.7937 level.

211 million XRP coins transferred

Whale Alert has tweeted that four "heavy" transactions have moved 211.4 million XRP between several leading digital exchanges, including FTX and Binance.

The largest transaction here carried an astounding 100,000,000 XRP to the Binance exchange. Bittrex transferred 35,049,056 XRP to FTX exchange.

The former also participated in one more transaction, sending 40 million XRP to Mexico-based Bitso – a local crypto unicorn and a partner of Ripple Labs in providing ODL (On-Demand Liquidity) services.

Bitso has also shifted 36,400,000 between its own wallets. The total worth of the Ripple-affiliated XRP transferred in the past 24 hours is $161.2 million.