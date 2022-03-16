Ripple Appoints Former Obama Senior Adviser to Its Board of Directors

Blockchain company Ripple has appointed Michael Warren, an ex-senior adviser in the White House during the first administration of former U.S. President Barack Obama, to its board of directors.



In his statement, Warren says that he wants to “move the needle forward” on crypto regulations together with Ripple, referring to the company’s ongoing battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that has stifled its growth on its home turf.



Warren currently holds the position of managing director of global consulting firm Albright Stonebridge Group.



He also has had the role of director of the National Economic Council during the Clinton administration.



CEO Brad Garlinghouse praised Warren’s track record in his statement, claiming that his expertise will be “an invaluable resource” for his company.



Warren is expected to help Ripple to expand its presence in global markets and propel the adoption of the company’s products as part of its growth strategy.

As reported by U.Today , Ripple appointed JPMorgan Sandie O’Connor to its board of directors in December 2020, which happened just weeks before the company was slapped with the SEC lawsuit.Regulatory hurdles, however, didn’t stop former U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios from joining the company’s board in May 2021 Ripple’s board also includes former diplomat Anja Manuel, former Counselor to the Secretary at the U.S. Treasury Department Craig Phillips, SBI Ripple Asia CEO Masashi Okuyama, and economics professor Susan Athey.Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen, the two remaining members, have been charged with conducting illegal securities offerings by the SEC. Their twin motions to dismiss the lawsuit were recently denied by the court.