100 Million XRP Purchased by Whale as Coin Consolidates

News
Wed, 03/16/2022 - 14:25
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Massive amount of XRP purchased by this anonymous investor while the coin's performance remains questionable
100 Million XRP Purchased by Whale as Coin Consolidates
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

An anonymous XRP wallet received a massive volume of coins worth approximately $74 million as the asset remains in the prolonged consolidation range.

According to the transaction page on WhaleAlert tracking service, 100 million XRP were wired from the major exchange to an unmarked wallet that currently holds slightly more than 100 million coins.

The final destination of funds remains unclear as the wallet constantly redistributes received funds to smaller entities, but at the same time it is not tied to any other exchange or an OTC trading desk.

WhaleTracker
Source: bithomp

Since funds have been received directly from an exchange that requires KYC procedures for withdrawing digital assets, the whale's identity is most likely known to the exchange's representatives.

Related
Cardano Sees Nearly $100 Million in DeFi After March, Surpassing Kusama in TVL: Details

As the wallet activity suggests, it may in fact be owned by large private investors rather than centralized or decentralized services. The most recent transaction was made on March 7 as the whale moved 1.6 million XRP to the exchange.

XRP's movement on the market

XRP, like the majority of digital assets on the market, is failing to break through the same range we saw on Bitcoin. At press time, XRP trades at the mid-February level, which shows that it follows the general uncertain trend.

With liquidity and trading volumes dropping massively on the cryptocurrency market, XRP, just like other cryptocurrencies, fails to break through any major resistance point like the trendline resistance or 200-day moving average.

#XRP
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Former SEC Advisory Committee Member Condemns SEC Chair's "Abuse of Digital Assets"
03/16/2022 - 14:45
Former SEC Advisory Committee Member Condemns SEC Chair's "Abuse of Digital Assets"
Tobias LewisTobias Lewis
related image The Sandbox Short-Term Traders Spike 32% Amid New Entrants into Metaverse: Details
03/16/2022 - 14:09
The Sandbox Short-Term Traders Spike 32% Amid New Entrants into Metaverse: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Catch Two of the Biggest Live Streaming and Metaverse Events of the Year on Mar 25-26
03/16/2022 - 13:14
Catch Two of the Biggest Live Streaming and Metaverse Events of the Year on Mar 25-26
Guest AuthorGuest Author