Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Big Bullish Rebound Incoming for Shiba Inu (SHIB) in This Metric

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate hits pause button, possibly good move
    Thu, 25/04/2024 - 9:53
    Big Bullish Rebound Incoming for Shiba Inu (SHIB) in This Metric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is in a fragile state as many of its key growth metrics are contrasting amid a broader bearish rebound on the market. At the time of writing, the price of Shiba Inu has dropped by 8.42% to $0.00002494. To contradict this bearish slip, there is an apparent boost in trading volume, which has soared by 12.24% to $841,624,957.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Dramatic Reversal

    Per data from Shibburn, a major boost might be coming for Shiba Inu’s deflationary feature as the burn rate is now relatively flat. At 0% growth, the meme coin saw 22,346,657 SHIB incinerated in 24 hours, setting the stage for a mega rebound if community members continue their aggressive push to deflate the tokens.

    Shiba Inu is one of the top altcoins whose actual growth is highly impacted by slight tilts in key metrics like burn rate, trading volume and large transactions. Before this derailment in price, Shiba Inu had initially flipped the $0.000026 level as support and was primed to reclaim the final top 10 spot. The ultimate goal, as recorded over the past week, was to reclaim the $0.00003 point in its broader recovery effort.

    Making a difference

    Shiba Inu's price growth can be boosted by the token's embrace by its community's whales. At the time of writing, data from IntoTheBlock shows that large transactions have soared by 61.39% in 24 hours to $162.45 million. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu on Verge of Regaining Top 10 After 25% Weekly Rise

    Sustaining this massive embrace can help restore the accumulation of the SHIB that the token’s sellers sold off. Besides whale transactions, another important trend to watch is the general trend on the broader market.

    The spot Bitcoin ETF market leader, BlackRock Inc, has seen a break in its daily inflow streak. This showcased that the broader bullish sentiment driving the market - investor sentiment - might be dwindling.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Dramatic Reversal
    2024/04/25 09:49
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Dramatic Reversal
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image SHIB Team Reveals Coming Shibarium Updates: TREAT, SHIB Metaverse, Shiba Eternity
    2024/04/25 09:49
    SHIB Team Reveals Coming Shibarium Updates: TREAT, SHIB Metaverse, Shiba Eternity
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ripple CTO Debunks 'We Don't Need XRP' Rumors
    2024/04/25 09:49
    Ripple CTO Debunks 'We Don't Need XRP' Rumors
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    FinTech Funding Continues to Surge as Second Edition of Dubai FinTech Summit Commences
    Blockair Is the Upcoming Blockchain Game to Watch – Here’s Why
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Big Bullish Rebound Incoming for Shiba Inu (SHIB) in This Metric
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Dramatic Reversal
    SHIB Team Reveals Coming Shibarium Updates: TREAT, SHIB Metaverse, Shiba Eternity
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD