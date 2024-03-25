Advertisement
    12,000 Shiba Inu Whale-Tier Transactions out of Nowhere: What's Happening?

    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu sees substantial surge in whale transactions, but what's the reason behind it?
    Mon, 25/03/2024 - 13:57
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Amid a Shiba Inu rally, we have seen ups and downs for a number of whale-tier transactions. There is a good reason for that.

    Two theories stand out: first, profit-taking during SHIB's price rise is a likely cause. Investors seeing the price spike may decide to cash in on their gains, leading to a large number of transactions. 

    Second, during a market correction, transactional activity often ramps up as traders engage in profit-taking, margin trading and leveraging, trying to capitalize on the volatile price movements.

    SHIBUSDT
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    SHIB is currently trading at a pivotal price of $0.00002758. This is a crucial moment, as it hovers around a key support level at $0.00001954, where SHIB has previously managed to hold steady. If this level can be maintained, it could be a springboard for future growth.

    Looking up, we find a resistance level at $0.00003500. For SHIB to enter a solid growth phase, it needs to break past this barrier. If successful, it could signify the beginning of an extended upward trend, possibly reaching for newer heights.

    If the support holds firm and market conditions stay favorable, we might witness SHIB climbing toward that resistance level. However, the volatility of the market means that these movements could change rapidly, and the community should watch these levels closely.

    While the massive number of transactions may point to a variety of strategic moves by big holders, SHIB's future on the market will largely depend on its ability to sustain key support levels and break through resistance barriers. Additionally, keep in mind that the correction on the crypto market has just concluded, and it is too early to form any assumptions.

    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

