Shiba Inu Receives Adoption Boost With Major New Exchange's Addition of BONE

Gate, a major crypto exchange, has announced plans to broaden the trading capabilities of BONE, a token affiliated with the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The move includes the addition of the token to the margin trading section and its availability as a borrowable asset. Traders will now have the opportunity to engage in BONE trading as a USDT token with a third point of leverage.

However, it is essential to acknowledge the inherent risks associated with margin trading, characterized by speculation and lack of token ownership.

BONE has enjoyed a significant presence on Gate's platform, primarily within its spot market. This listing on Gate marks a notable milestone for the Shiba Inu token, being one of the initial major exchanges to embrace it. According to CoinMarketCap data, Gate ranks among the top three markets by trading volume for BONE, capturing approximately 10% of the token's overall turnover.

When Binance?

While BONE secures new avenues within the crypto space, the Shiba Inu community eagerly anticipates its potential listing on Binance, one of the largest centralized crypto exchanges globally. Following the introduction of the Futures Next initiative earlier this month, discussions surrounding BONE's listing have reignited with fervor.

Notably, Binance provided users with the autonomy to decide the next digital asset to receive a listing, initially propelling the Shiba Inu token to the forefront. However, its ranking has since slipped to eighth place in votes, prompting speculation about its fate.

As the debate surrounding BONE's potential listing on Binance intensifies, it remains one of the most intriguing and pivotal developments within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, with significant implications for its future trajectory.