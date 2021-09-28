zkLink Launches $5 Million NFT Loyalty Program to Celebrate Testnet Release

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

zkLink, a novel cross-chain decentralized exchange on Layer 2 mechanisms, is going to deploy its infrastructure in testnet. To celebrate this massive accomplishment, its team started an unmatched NFT initiative.

When L2s go live on cross-chain: Introducing zkLink

As a pioneering DEX on EVM-compatible chains, zkLink addresses all major bottlenecks of the Ethereum-based decentralized exchanges segment. First of all, it is set to advance the UX/UI aspects of the DEX segment. Its team stresses that many DEXes still have bulky UX, so the “entry barrier” to this type of service should be lowered.

zkLink Testnet 2.0 is COMING!🤩



Launching a $5,000,000 Giveaway & zkLink Loyalty NFT Programme.



For more details, please refer to ⬇️https://t.co/S8natcTdAo — zkLink (@zkLinkorg) September 13, 2021

Vince Yang, co-founder at zkLink, adds that the possibility of seamless interaction between various blockchains is a must for the modern DEX experience:

As the DeFi space continues to grow, improving the user experience and enabling interoperability for asset trades is a must.

As such, zkLink is developing an ecosystem that unites all blockchains compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine, i.e., Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Huobi Eco Chain (HECO) and Polygon. Non-EVM-compatible blockchains like Fantom, Solana and NEAR Protocol are also on their way to the addition to zkLink’s range of blockchains.

Approaching the mainnet release, zkLink has deployed testnet v2.0 iteration. This release allows users to deposit/withdraw funds, execute transactions, swap and move liquidity across several testnet blockchains.

In its structure, zkLink boasts two novel modules - namely, Fast Cross-Chain Swap and Bridge. The first model allows seamless trading between L2 solutions on different EVM-compatible blockchains. The Bridge tools allow users to move value from one chain to another with ease.

With these novel modules, zkLink testnet v2.0 ensures a holistic exchange and trading experience with full cross-chain functionality.

Here’s how crypto users can benefit from zkLink’s NFT program with $5 million at stake

To memorialize the inception of zkLink v2.0 testnet operations, its team launches a massive non-fungible token campaign. In a number of initiatives, zkLink will airdrop $5,000,000 worth of NFTs.

Within this program, zkLink launches a meme contest. All creators of zkLink-themed memes will be given 5,000 bonus points, while the best participants will receive 10,000 points each.

Then, zkLink’s invitation program will reward active promoters of the new exchange with 10,000-50,000 bonuses. The number of new followers, likes and retweets will be considered. Also, zkLink will reward its most passionate promoters in Telegram and Discord.

At the same time, the most generous bonuses are allocated to zkLink’s ambassador program. Ambassadors are invited to create unique content, film tutorials, translate posts and contribute to community development in other ways. Up to 100,000 in loyalty NFTs will be distributed between the most active ambassadors.

Last but not least, 55,000 points will be transferred to the most active traders in zkLink’s testnet.