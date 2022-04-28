Zing! Browser Extension Goes Live to Automate Tweet Tokenization

For the Web3 history, crypto enthusiasts can mint NFTs with their tweets in a couple of clicks

Browser plug-in Zing! makes tokenization of users’ tweets easier than ever before. Ethereum-based NFTs can be minted without a single string of code.

Zing! introduces first-ever browser extension that tokenizes tweets

As per the statement shared by the Zing! team, a novel “out-of-the-box” NFT minting instrument is available now in the Chrome Web Store.

What is zing?

Zing is an NFT-minting API that could be installed on chrome and applied primarily on Twitter. Besides an avatar, any creation on Twitter becomes a type of asset when you mint it on-chain. This is what Zing brings out toward #metaverse. pic.twitter.com/LbuRHNqm66 — Zing! (@Zing_metaverse) February 21, 2022

With Zing! no-code toolkit, enthusiasts of non-fungible tokens and crypto can immortalize their tweets in a couple of clicks. A browser extension even allows users to mint NFTs without leaving Twitter.

That said, the experience of NFT minting becomes similar to that of making screenshots or embedding tweets into html-code. No additional engineering skills are needed to make every Twitter user an NFT creator.

Once minted, the NFTs made out of tweets become tradeable on third-party digital marketplace. NFT owners can sell them through leading Ethereum- and Polygon-based digital collectibles marketplace OpenSea and pioneering Layer 2 NFT platform ZKSpace.

Bringing Layer 1 and Layer 2 experiences together

That said, Zing! is set to become a first-ever NFT minting tool that interacts with both Ethereum Layer 1 platform and ZKSpace, a multi-product second-layer solution based on zk-rollups.

Utilization of zk-rollups makes NFT minting processes on Zing! seamless and resource-efficient as the entire procedure is almost gas-free.

Ideologically, this release lowers the threshold for joining the Web3 segment for users with no previous experience with blockchain, crypto and NFTs.

As covered by U.Today previously, ZKSpace is a one-stop Layer 2 ecosystem on Ethereum (ETH) designed to implement zk-rollups into mainstream usage. With this protocol, zk-rollups are used to optimize noncustodial trading and NFT operations in a single dashboard.

Also, for the first time in the crypto segment, ZKSpace integrates zk-rollups into a retail payments solution.