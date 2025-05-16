Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Forms Never-Before-Seen Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 16/05/2025 - 12:13
    First of its kind in history golden cross confirmed for XRP vs. Bitcoin
    Advertisement
    XRP Forms Never-Before-Seen Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Finally, it happened: XRP printed a 50/200 golden cross against Bitcoin on the daily chart. This is the first time that the 50-day moving average has crossed above the 200-day for this trading pair.

    Advertisement

    It is more than just another technical detail. In fact, it is the first time in XRP/BTC chart history that these two key moving averages have crossed in this direction. It is not the result of a parabolic run or a hype spike; rather, there has been a slow, consistent build-up to this clean crossover.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 05/16/2025 - 05:09
    Is XRP Still Safe? Ripple's Top Lawyer Reacts to Latest Court Twist
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    XRP Forms Never-Before-Seen Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin
    Coinbase Removes These Cryptos in Tactical Shift: Details
    Binance's Richard Teng Shares Crucial Self-Custody Tip With Community
    Bitcoin Nearing $105,000, But Key Resistance Looms

    Following a peak near 0.00003200 in February, XRP/BTC has been fluctuating around the 0.00002300 range. This golden cross forms right in the middle of that cooling-off period, not during a breakout. All of this makes things more interesting as it is not just a random occurrence, but a pattern.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Now, there are a few possible outcomes. Assuming the price holds and volume increases, the trend could turn in XRP’s favor. The first resistance sits around 0.00002570. Break that, and 0.00003000 could come back into play. Alternatively, slipping back below the moving averages would weaken the setup and reset expectations.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 05/16/2025 - 00:01
    Ethereum (ETH) Riding Ultra-Bullish Wave, Will XRP Lose $2? Possible, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Full Market Reset
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Unlike other technical indicators, golden crosses do not predict outcomes; they define moments. For XRP, this is a unique occurrence. Considering that XRP has mostly trailed behind Bitcoin, this kind of signal has not been possible until now.

    What happens next will determine its outcome. Either way, the chart has made history.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NEXPACE Launches MapleStory N and NXPC Token, Charting a New Chapter for MapleStory Universe
    GSR Invests in Maverix Securities to Support the Launch of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    May 5, 2025 - 7:56
    How to Buy Ethereum: Step-by-Step Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    NEXPACE Launches MapleStory N and NXPC Token, Charting a New Chapter for MapleStory Universe
    GSR Invests in Maverix Securities to Support the Launch of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Forms Never-Before-Seen Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin
    XRP to $3 Price Possible After This Move
    Coinbase Removes These Cryptos in Tactical Shift: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD