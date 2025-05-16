XRP Forms Never-Before-Seen Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Finally, it happened: XRP printed a 50/200 golden cross against Bitcoin on the daily chart. This is the first time that the 50-day moving average has crossed above the 200-day for this trading pair.

It is more than just another technical detail. In fact, it is the first time in XRP/BTC chart history that these two key moving averages have crossed in this direction. It is not the result of a parabolic run or a hype spike; rather, there has been a slow, consistent build-up to this clean crossover.

Following a peak near 0.00003200 in February, XRP/BTC has been fluctuating around the 0.00002300 range. This golden cross forms right in the middle of that cooling-off period, not during a breakout. All of this makes things more interesting as it is not just a random occurrence, but a pattern.

Now, there are a few possible outcomes. Assuming the price holds and volume increases, the trend could turn in XRP’s favor. The first resistance sits around 0.00002570. Break that, and 0.00003000 could come back into play. Alternatively, slipping back below the moving averages would weaken the setup and reset expectations.

Unlike other technical indicators, golden crosses do not predict outcomes; they define moments. For XRP, this is a unique occurrence. Considering that XRP has mostly trailed behind Bitcoin, this kind of signal has not been possible until now.

What happens next will determine its outcome. Either way, the chart has made history.