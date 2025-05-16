Advertisement
Advertisement

    Tron's USDT Supply Rocketing Like Crazy, Secures 50% Milestone

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 16/05/2025 - 13:15
    For first time in history, over 50% of all USDT issued on TRON
    Advertisement
    Tron's USDT Supply Rocketing Like Crazy, Secures 50% Milestone
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Tron-based version of Tether's top stablecoin U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT)has smashed a spectacular milestone amid the upsurge of the crypto markets. Now its share of the Tether (USDT) supply exceeds that of all other blockchains combined. In recent years, only Ethereum (ETH) was able to demonstrate such a level of dominance.

    Advertisement

    USDT TRC-20 now responsible for over 50% of entire Tether supply

    The TRC-20 version of U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) stablecoin is now in control of over 50% of its aggregated supply. While USDT valuation exceeds $150 billion, Tron is responsible for more than $75 billion of this massive chunk, Token Terminal data tracker says.

    Tron managed to become the dominant power in the USDT economy thanks to the low transactional costs, fast transfer confirmation and the popularity of TRON-based non-custodial cryptocurrency wallets, including the likes of Tronlink.

    Advertisement

    As covered by U.Today previously, recently, USDT on Tron for the first time exceeded its ERC-20 Ethereum-based version by market cap.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Forms Never-Before-Seen Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin
    Coinbase Removes These Cryptos in Tactical Shift: Details
    Binance's Richard Teng Shares Crucial Self-Custody Tip With Community
    Bitcoin Nearing $105,000, But Key Resistance Looms

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/12/2025 - 16:10
    Tron's USDT Smashes Ethereum-Based Version for First Time Ever
    ByVladislav Sopov

    So far, only two blockchains were powerful enough to achieve 50% dominance in the USDT supply. 

    Besides Ethereum (ETH), the long-term largest blockchain for USDT, in the early phases of the product, Bitcoin's layer Omni was this influential for the biggest stablecoin.

    $250,000,000,000: Stablecoin segment eyes new massive cap goal

    Normally, the increase of the stablecoin supply is treated like a powerful bullish signal for all major cryptos. As traders use stablecoins to purchase Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and so on, the bigger stablecoin supply mirrors increased demand for crypto.

    In 2025 only, the aggregated stablecoin supply surged by 20%, from $204 billion to $243 billion. USDT remains the biggest stablecoin with its 62.41% dominance.

    USDT is followed by USDC, Circle's stablecoin with $60 billion capitalization. Ethena USD (USDe), Dai (DAI), Sky Dollar (USDS), BlackRock USD (BUIDL), First Digital USD (FDUSD), World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) also have $1 billion plus capitalization each.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NEXPACE Launches MapleStory N and NXPC Token, Charting a New Chapter for MapleStory Universe
    GSR Invests in Maverix Securities to Support the Launch of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    May 5, 2025 - 7:56
    How to Buy Ethereum: Step-by-Step Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    NEXPACE Launches MapleStory N and NXPC Token, Charting a New Chapter for MapleStory Universe
    GSR Invests in Maverix Securities to Support the Launch of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tron's USDT Supply Rocketing Like Crazy, Secures 50% Milestone
    Mind-Blowing $3,400,000,000 Bitcoin and Ethereum Expiry: Market to Explode?
    XRP Forms Never-Before-Seen Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD